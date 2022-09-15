New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aluminum Extrusion Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318520/?utm_source=GNW

The global aluminum extrusion market is expected to grow from $80.05 billion in 2021 to $84.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.06%. The aluminum extrusion market is expected to grow to $102.90 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.17%.



The aluminum extrusion market consists of the sales of aluminum extrusion techniques by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to transform aluminum alloy into objects for a wide range of uses. Aluminum’s malleability makes it easy to mill and cast and because it has one-third the density and stiffness of steel, the resulting products are solid and stable compared to other metals.



The main types of type of aluminum extrusion are mill finished, anodized and powder coated.The mill-finished aluminum extrusions that have a natural mill finish as they come out from the extruder die.



As the mill finish is exposed to air and moisture, it oxidizes into a light white powder (aluminum oxide). Various types of alloys in aluminum extrusion are 1000 series aluminum alloy, 2000 series aluminum alloy, 3000 series aluminum alloy, 4000 series aluminum alloy, 5000 series aluminum alloy, 6000 series aluminum alloy and 7000 series aluminum alloy and are mostly used in building and construction, transportation, machinery and equipment, consumer durables, electrical and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the aluminum extrusion market in 2021. The regions covered in the aluminum extrusion market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in the construction of green buildings is one of the key factors driving the market growth.Green buildings are environmentally sustainable, energy-saving, and produce low carbon emissions.



Aluminum has been a driving force behind the green construction movement because of its unrivaled characteristics.The characteristics of aluminum, such as strong and durable, recyclable, corrosion-resistant, light and malleable, make it apt for sustainable architecture.



According to the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), India ranked third in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) in 2021 with a total of 146 LEED-certified buildings and spaces, which represents about 2.8 million gross area square meters (GSM) of space. This is an almost 10% increase in LEED-certified space in India from 2020. Thus an increase in the construction of green buildings will lead to the demand for aluminum extrusions.



Strategic partnership is a key trend in the aluminum extrusion market.Manufacturers and organizations are entering into a partnership and collaborations to gain competitive advantage and expand in different regions.



For instance, in January 2020, SMS Group and R.L. Best entered into a partnership to provide spare parts, modernizations, field service, and installation skills to extruders. SMS Group is a Germany- based company that supplies plants to the metallurgical industry for steel, aluminum, copper, and metals. R.L. Best is a US-based company that specializes in aluminum extrusion.



In January 2020, NSA Industries LLC, a US-based manufacturer of sheet metalwork products, acquired Vitex Extrusions, for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, NSA will extend its capabilities and enter the high-growth extrusion industry while also providing Vitex with greatly enhanced downstream production capabilities.



Vitex Extrusions is a US-based manufacturer of aluminum extrusions that offers custom extruded aluminum manufacturing, fabrication, CNC machining, assembly, and supply chain solutions.



The countries covered in the aluminum extrusion market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

