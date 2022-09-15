Polyolefin Pipe Market Sales to reach USD 27.14 billion by 2029, Rising Demand for Pipes in The Irrigation and Building & Construction Industry Is the Driving Factor of the Market Growth: Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Polyolefin Pipe market.

The global Polyolefin Pipe Market size is projected to reach USD 27.14 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.2% from USD 17.2 billion in 2021.

Polyolefins seem to be water-resistant and durable, so they last longer when exposed to the weather than other polymers. They are excellent electrical insulators, and they can become electrostatically charged. It becomes almost transparent to smudge-proof and determines the thickness of the polyolefins. Low-density polyolefins are suitable for wrapping applications due to their clarity. Polyolefins, such as HDPE, can be recycled and reused, which is less expensive than creating a new product from new plastic. Its high heat resistance can be used in both high temperatures and low.

Get Sample PDF Brochure

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10340/polyolefins-pipe-market#request-a-sample

Recent Developments

In January 2021, GF Piping Systems acquired FGS Brazil Industries which serves the local water and gas distribution market and other industrial segments. The acquisition provides GF Piping Systems with a unique platform for further growth in Brazil and South America.

In March 2021, Prinsco, Inc partnered with Momentum Environmental (US), an engineering company. The partnership has added the brand, Preserver to Prinsco’s product portfolio as an innovative and cost-effective gravity separator option for the treatment of stormwater. Preserver is an affordable alternative to hydrodynamic separators, swirl separators, and vortex concentrators.

APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing Polyolefin Pipe Market during the forecast period

Among China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of APAC, China was the largest consumer of polyolefin pipe in the region as of 2020 in terms of value as well as volume. Low cost of raw materials as well as their ease of availability, along with the low cost of establishing production facilities are some of the major factors driving the Polyolefin Pipe Market in the region.

Building & construction segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry

In the building & construction industry, pipes and fitting materials play an important role in performing the task of conveying fluids. Materials used for manufacturing pipes depend upon the type of fluid and the conditions under which they are conveyed. Fluids can be hazardous, reactive, volatile, corrosive, or flammable. The integrity of fluids is required to be maintained when they are conveyed under process conditions such as different temperatures and pressures and hence require pipe materials suitable for conveyance under such conditions.

Industrial application is projected to be the fastest-growing market for polyolefin pipes during the forecast period.

Polyolefin pipes are widely used in industrial applications wherein piping systems are exposed to harsh and extreme climatic conditions. Due to the flexible nature of PE, it expands with pressure surges, which increases the life of the pipeline and reduces maintenance costs.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute/Metric Details Market Size USD 17.2 billion in 2021



USD 27.14 billion by 2029 CAGR 5.2% (2022 - 2029) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Historical Data 2017 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Material Type, End-Use Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors Rochling Group, Armacell International Holding GmbH, Aspen Aerogels Inc., Owens Corning, BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Johns Manville Inc., Hertel Holding B.V., Lydall Inc., and DUNMORE. Key Market Opportunities Reliable and long-lasting pipe solutions are critical for reducing losses, conserving energy and providing better service to communities and industry in the future. Key Market Drivers PE and PP pipes also promise enhanced disinfectant resistance, a lower coefficient of linear thermal expansion and better low-temperature impact strength

Incorporating recycled high-density polyethylene into polyethylene pipe grade resins is a significant problem that is not currently being addressed in the production of pressure pipes.

Competitive Landscape and Polyethylene Pipe Market Share Analysis

The polyethylene pipe market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities.

The polyolefin pipe market key players include Agru, Gf Piping Systems, Advanced Drainage Systems, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Jm Eagle, Radius Systems, Aliaxis, Prinsco, Thai-Asia P.E. Pipe Co., Ltd., United Poly Systems, Future Pipe Industries, Wl Plastics, Aquatherm, Blue Diamond Industries.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10340/polyolefins-pipe-market

Key Market Segments: Polyolefin Pipe Market

Polyolefin Pipe Market by Type, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Plastomer

Polyolefin Pipe Market by Application, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Irrigation

Potable & Plumbing

Wastewater Drainage

Power & Communication

Oil Flow Line

Dredging Pipeline

Fire Networks

Others

Polyolefin Pipe Market by End Use Industry, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Building & Construction

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Mining

Municipal

Telecommunication

Industrial

Others

Polyolefin Pipe Market by Region, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Findings

• In 2021, the water plumbing pipes segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 41.23% and market revenue of 2.65 billion.

The application segment is divided into radiator connection pipes, water plumbing pipes, and underfloor surface heating & cooling. In 2021, the water plumbing pipes segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 41.23% and market revenue of 2.65 billion. This growth is attributed to the increasing investments in water infrastructure & the rising number of desalination plants.

• In 2021, the cross-linked polyethylene (PEX) segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28.23% and market revenue of 1.81 billion.

The raw material segment is divided into polyethylene-raised temperatures (PE-RT), polybutylene (PB), polypropylene random copolymer (PPR), cross-linked polyethylene (PEX), and chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (C-PVC). In 2021, the cross-linked polyethylene (PEX) segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28.23% and market revenue of 1.81 billion. This growth is attributed to the increasing product utilization for piping applications.

• In 2021, the residential segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40.13% and a market revenue of 2.58 billion.

The end-user segment is divided into commercial, residential, and industrial. In 2021, the residential segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40.13% and a market revenue of 2.58 billion. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for PVC pipes in multiple applications.

Polyolefin Pipe Market Dynamics

Driver: Sprinkler and drip irrigation provide good growth potential

Sprinkler irrigation is an advanced method of irrigation by which water is sprayed through nozzles connected to a network of pipes with water supplied under pressure. This method of irrigation has higher application and distribution efficiency and affects considerable savings of water. The development of sprinkler irrigation got a boost after the Second World War, and there has been a tremendous development of it, particularly in Europe and in the US. It serves nearly 45% of the irrigated area.

Restraint: Rising concerns pertaining to plastic disposal

Plastics are inexpensive, lightweight, and durable materials, which can readily be molded into a variety of products for a wide range of applications. Consequently, the production of plastics has increased significantly in the past 60 years. However, the current level of their usage and disposal generates several environmental problems. Nearly 4% of the global oil & gas production is used as feedstock for plastics, while 3%–4% is expended to provide energy for their manufacturing. A major portion of plastics produced each year is used to make disposable items that are discarded within a year.

Opportunity: Growing need of PO pipes for communication and cooking gas supplies

Home office and online commerce are pushing digitization. This upheaval in the economy seems to have very little to do with pipes at first glance. However, large sums are currently being invested in the expansion of fibre optic networks all across the globe.

Challenges: Climatic challenges to maintain pipes

During pipes and fittings installation it is important to consider the connection between temperature variations and the problems that may arise from them. The extreme climatic conditions influence both the laying process and the lifespan of the products but also their proper performance, thus causing problems for the entire system.

Have a Look at Exactitude Consultancy’s Research Reports:

Polyolefin Powder Market

The global polyolefin powder market is expected to grow at 5% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 13.81 billion by 2029 from USD 8.9 billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10319/polyolefin-powder-market/

Polyolefin Catalyst Market

The market for Polyolefin Catalysts was valued at USD 2.46 billion in 2020, and is predicted to reach at USD 3.91 billion in 2029 grow at a CAGR of 5.3 % over the forecast period from 2022-2029.