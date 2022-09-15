Finnish English

BOREO PLC Investor news 15 September 2022 at 14:00 EET

Invitation to Boreo’s Capital Markets Day 2022

Boreo has the pleasure to invite investors, analysts and media to its first Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 at 13:00 EET. The event will be held in Helsinki city centre and it can also be followed through a live webcast starting at 13:00 EET.

During the event, Boreo’s CEO Kari Nerg together with the other members of the Boreo group management team will elaborate on the future goals, plans, strategy and financial development of the company.

Date & time: Tuesday, 27 September 2022 at 13:00-15:00 EET

Location: SEB, Eteläesplanadi 18, 00130 Helsinki

Webcast: https://tinyurl.com/BoreoCMD22

The event will be held in English and participants will have the possibility to ask questions during the event.

The participants are kindly asked to register by Friday, 23 September 2022. Guests participating physically are asked to register by sending an email to investors@boreo.com .

Presentation materials and the full agenda will be available at www.boreo.com/investors before the event and the recording will be available on the website after the event.

Vantaa, 15 September 2022

Boreo Plc

Kari Nerg

CEO

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

www.boreo.com

Further information:

Kari Nerg

CEO

tel +358 44 341 8514

Aku Rumpunen

CFO

tel +358 40 556 3546

Boreo in brief:

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability, and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ​

The Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 122 million and it employs some 300 people in seven countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.