DynaEnergetics Launches IS2™ Xpress, a Major Upgrade to its IS2 TF Intrinsically Safe™ Initiating System

HOUSTON, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DynaEnergetics, a global leader in oil and gas well perforating technology, today introduced IS2 Xpress, a significant upgrade to the core initiating technology used in DynaEnergetics’ DS well perforating systems.



IS2 Xpress builds upon DynaEnergetics’ revolutionary IS2 TF Intrinsically Safe™ Initiating System, a wirefree integrated switch detonator that brought unmatched safety and reliability to the oil and gas well perforating process. The IS2 Xpress is based on the same technological platform, but provides greater consistency and near-instant readiness between initiations across an entire perforating string. This responsiveness can significantly reduce the time required to perforate a well.

When using IS2 Xpress, an individual well stage incorporating 20 DS perforating systems can be perforated in approximately five minutes, a 165% improvement versus the original IS2 TF. In a stage incorporating 50 DS systems, perforating can be completed in 10 minutes, a nearly 420% improvement. IS2 Xpress also includes smart features that enable earlier detection of downhole problems, and comes with “black-box” sequence-of-event recording to ensure effective trouble shooting.

DynaEnergetics’ President Ian Grieves said, “Wireline companies are increasingly focused on maximizing the efficiency and reliability of their operations. By eliminating the need for wireline speed adjustments during perforating operations, the IS2 Xpress will enhance operational efficiency and allow for closer stage spacing, saving significant time and money on each well-perforating project. We are excited about this innovation, which will give DynaEnergetics customers a distinct competitive advantage in their operations.”

To learn more, visit DynaEnergetics.com.



About DynaEnergetics

DynaEnergetics, a business of DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: “BOOM”), provides innovative perforating systems that make a measurable impact on well productivity, completion cost and safety. As the only global perforating manufacturer that designs, manufactures and qualifies all of its equipment and accessories in-house, DynaEnergetics ensures unmatched performance and the lowest total cost of operations. For more information, visit www.dynaenergetics.com.