Osisko Windfall Drilling Update: More High-Grade in Expansion and Infill

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.



Significant new analytical results presented below include 103 intercepts in 46 drill holes (4 from surface, 42 from underground) and 6 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside defined mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) blocks (see Osisko news release dated August 30, 2022). The expansion intercepts are located outside the MRE blocks and either expand resource wireframes or are in a defined zone or corridor not yet correlated to a specific wireframe.

A new Lynx 4 zone announced earlier this year (see Osisko news release dated March 23, 2022) was included in the recent MRE as Lynx 4 wireframe 3466. Two expansion holes confirmed the growth potential of this wireframe with intercepts 56.9 g/t Au over 2.4 metres and 14.0 g/t Au over 2.9 metres, 170 metres and 80 metres below the current MRE blocks, respectively.

Expansion intercepts extending wireframes include: 29.1 g/t Au over 5.8 metres, a 231-meter extension of Triple Lynx wireframe 3155 below the MRE blocks, 203 g/t Au over 5.2 metres, a 33-meter extension of Triple Lynx wireframe 3120 to the west, and 51.4 g/t Au over 2.1 meters, a 39-meter extension of Triple Lynx wireframe 3161 to the east.

Infill results in this release were received after the June 7, 2022 database closed for use in the recently released MRE, and were not included. These infill results will be used in future mine planning.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “Our drill program continues to deliver significant high-grade results. The expansion holes continue to clearly demonstrate additional potential growth of the resource base at Windfall. As the focus shifts to engineering and the pending feasibility study, we are reducing the number of active drills at site, however we will maintain exploration work on high-potential expansion areas as well as drilling on key infill areas for mine planning.”

Select infill high-grade intercepts include: 93.9 g/t Au over 7.6 metres in WST-22-1040, 127 g/t Au over 5.7 metres in WST-22-1032; 112 g/t Au over 5.9 metres in WST-22-1033; 57.0 g/t Au over 9.3 metres in OSK-W-22-2601-W7; 53.4 g/t Au over 8.2 metres in WST-22-1026; 214 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-22-1029; 176 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in WST-22-1048; 151 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in WST-22-1068 and 155 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-22-1071A. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com . Maps: Long Section_Infill EN 20220915, Long Section_LX4-3466 EN 20220915, Long Section_Expan EN 20220915, PR_EN_20220915_Surface, PR_EN_20220915_UG.

Expansion Drilling

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to

100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-19-2108-W2 1736.9 1739.3 2.4 56.9 36.3 LX4_3466



Lynx 4



including 1737.9 1738.7 0.8 162 100 OSK-W-22-2540-W13 1293.8 1296.0 2.2 7.08 LX4 Lynx 4 1374.0 1376.4 2.4 4.57 LX4_3463 Lynx 4 1471.1 1474.0 2.9 14.0 LX4_3466



Lynx4



including 1471.1 1472.2 1.1 27.4 OSK-W-22-2601-W7 1061.3 1067.1 5.8 29.1 TLX_3155



Triple Lynx



including 1062.2 1063.3 1.1 69.3 1091.0 1093.0 2.0 16.3 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 1091.0 1092.0 1.0 30.1 1126.0 1128.7 2.7 4.49 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 1127.4 1127.8 0.4 15.7 OSK-W-22-2646-W8 1037.9 1043.8 5.9 7.27 TLX_3148 Triple Lynx 1137.5 1139.5 2.0 6.18 TLX_3162 Triple Lynx OSK-W-22-2655 310.6 313.3 2.7 10.7 BCT



Bobcat



including 310.6 311.4 0.8 23.6 344.0 346.0 2.0 3.64 BCT Bobcat 385.0 387.0 2.0 80.8 50.0 LXM



Lynx



including 385.0 386.0 1.0 162 100 432.0 434.0 2.0 6.10 LXM Lynx 653.0 655.0 2.0 3.82 LSW_3508



Lynx SW



including 653.9 654.4 0.5 15.0 OSK-W-22-2656 579.0 581.2 2.2 4.57 LSW_3500 Lynx SW WST-22-1024 160.0 162.0 2.0 5.74 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 160.0 160.6 0.6 18.9 WST-22-1025 135.4 137.7 2.3 4.10 LXM_3357



Lynx



including 137.0 137.7 0.7 11.9 WST-22-1026 351.8 354.0 2.2 4.82 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 353.1 354.0 0.9 10.8 WST-22-1032 109.0 111.1 2.1 6.17 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 109.8 110.1 0.3 17.1 189.7 191.7 2.0 43.8 25.3 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 190.2 190.7 0.5 174 100 205.9 208.1 2.2 24.6 TLX_3148



Triple Lynx



including 206.3 206.9 0.6 59.3 WST-22-1040 242.8 248.0 5.2 203 43.8 TLX_3120



Triple Lynx



including 246.3 248.0 1.7 586 100 WST-22-1047 41.0 43.0 2.0 125 25.2 LXM



Lynx



including 41.6 42.1 0.5 498 100 WST-22-1049 224.0 226.0 2.0 8.88 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 225.0 226.0 1.0 17.6 WST-22-1052 446.0 448.0 2.0 7.83 LX4



Lynx 4



including 447.1 447.7 0.6 25.8 WST-22-1053A 50.0 52.0 2.0 6.64 LXM



Lynx



including 50.0 50.4 0.4 33.0 WST-22-1061 142.6 144.7 2.1 51.4 43.2 TLX_3161







Triple Lynx







including 143.3 144.0 0.7 125 100 and 144.4 144.7 0.3 60.8 WST-22-1073 211.7 214.8 3.1 4.85 LHW_3216 Lynx HW WST-22-1085 254.0 256.1 2.1 4.23 TLX_3163



Triple Lynx



including 255.2 255.5 0.3 29.2

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below., BCT = Bob Cat, LHW = Lynx Hangingwall, LSW = Lynx South West, LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4 and TLX = Triple Lynx.

Infill Drilling

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to

100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-22-2120-W4 1245.9 1248.0 2.1 16.4 LX4_3449



Lynx 4



including 1246.5 1247.0 0.5 65.8 1251.9 1254.2 2.3 3.52 LX4_3449 Lynx 4 1263.4 1265.6 2.2 24.1 LX4_3445



Lynx 4



including 1264.2 1264.7 0.5 78.6 OSK-W-22-2601-W7 1104.0 1106.0 2.0 5.59 TLX_3162



Triple Lynx



including 1104.0 1104.5 0.5 18.2 1112.0 1114.6 2.6 6.07 TLX_3162



Triple Lynx



including 1113.1 1113.8 0.7 17.6 1163.7 1173.0 9.3 57.0 24.9 TLX_3172







Triple Lynx







including 1166.1 1166.6 0.5 689 100 and 1170.3 1170.8 0.5 108 100 OSK-W-22-2605-W5 1339.7 1344.0 4.3 3.52 LX4_3445 Lynx 4 OSK-W-22-2651 534.0 536.0 2.0 5.35 LSW_3508



Lynx SW



including 535.0 536.0 1.0 10.4 563.0 565.0 2.0 5.78 LSW_3500



Lynx SW



including 564.0 565.0 1.0 11.1 OSK-W-22-2652 599.6 601.7 2.1 9.69 LSW_3500



Lynx SW



including 600.0 600.4 0.4 45.4 OSK-W-22-2656 554.4 556.4 2.0 19.9 LSW_3508



Lynx SW



including 555.0 555.5 0.5 59.1 WST-22-1026 253.6 261.8 8.2 53.4 27.0 TLX_3158







Triple Lynx







including 257.6 258.2 0.6 214 100 and 258.2 258.8 0.6 347 100 WST-22-1027 234.4 236.7 2.3 19.8 TLX_3131 Triple Lynx 403.0 405.0 2.0 9.17 LX4_3410



Lynx 4



including 403.4 404.2 0.8 22.7 WST-22-1029 143.1 145.1 2.0 214 53.4 LXM_3388



Lynx



including 143.1 143.4 0.3 1130 100 WST-22-1032 241.3 247.0 5.7 127 50.1 TLX_3158



Triple Lynx



including 243.4 244.9 1.5 370 100 WST-22-1033 324.9 327.3 2.4 37.8 TLX_3158



Triple Lynx



including 325.6 326.4 0.8 90.2 373.0 376.0 3.0 3.52 TLX_3155 Triple Lynx 467.4 473.3 5.9 112 44.5 TLX_3172







Triple Lynx







including 467.8 468.4 0.6 505 100 and 469.2 470.0 0.8 240 100 WST-22-1034 169.7 173.1 3.4 26.5 LXM_3388



Lynx



including 171.8 172.4 0.6 56.6 579.0 581.9 2.9 54.1 41.7 LX4_3430



Lynx 4



including 581.0 581.9 0.9 140 100 WST-22-1035 212.2 215.0 2.8 12.2 TLX_3148 Triple Lynx 277.0 279.2 2.2 23.3 TLX_3158



Triple Lynx



including 278.7 279.2 0.5 93.0 WST-22-1037 212.3 214.3 2.0 10.4 TLX_3120



Triple Lynx



including 212.9 213.4 0.5 36.4 248.0 250.2 2.2 68.4 46.6 TLX_3158



Triple Lynx



including 248.9 249.9 1.0 148 100 336.0 338.2 2.2 6.37 TLX_3162



Triple Lynx



including 336.6 337.0 0.4 29.6 WST-22-1038 272.0 275.3 3.3 5.62 TLX_3120 Triple Lynx 277.9 280.2 2.3 28.4 18.9 TLX_3158



Triple Lynx



including 279.8 280.2 0.4 155 100 455.4 459.0 3.6 6.28 TLX_3172



Triple Lynx



including 458.5 459.0 0.5 37.3 WST-22-1039 255.3 258.0 2.7 25.6 TLX_3158



Triple Lynx



including 256.6 257.0 0.4 58.8 WST-22-1040 310.7 318.3 7.6 93.9 61.0 TLX_3158



Triple Lynx



including 311.7 313.1 1.4 236 100 361.3 366.7 5.4 11.2 TLX_3162



Triple Lynx



including 363.1 364.0 0.9 46.3 374.0 376.3 2.3 40.7 25.6 TLX_3162



Triple Lynx



including 375.9 376.3 0.4 187 100 WST-22-1041B 170.0 172.5 2.5 15.6 LXM_3388



Lynx



including 170.6 171.1 0.5 66.8 492.0 494.0 2.0 4.21 LX4_3404



Lynx 4



including 493.0 493.7 0.7 8.43 WST-22-1042 309.1 311.3 2.2 20.5 TLX_3158



Triple Lynx



including 309.1 309.5 0.4 47.6 WST-22-1043 501.4 503.5 2.1 130 26.7 LX4_3410



Lynx 4



including 502.7 503.2 0.5 536 100 529.9 533.1 3.2 5.60 LX4_3411



Lynx 4



including 532.6 533.1 0.5 27.8 WST-22-1044 57.0 59.2 2.2 90.2 27.0 LXM_3388



Lynx



including 58.7 59.2 0.5 378 100 WST-22-1045 233.1 236.5 3.4 7.40 TLX_3148



Triple Lynx



including 236.2 236.5 0.3 16.4 WST-22-1046B 403.0 405.3 2.3 5.55 TLX_3162



Triple Lynx



including 403.5 403.8 0.3 29.7 WST-22-1047 47.0 49.0 2.0 9.49 LXM_3354



Lynx



including 48.0 49.0 1.0 18.7 WST-22-1048 39.5 41.5 2.0 144 20.4 LXM_3354



Lynx



including 40.0 40.4 0.4 718 100 61.4 63.5 2.1 176 34.0 LXM_3388



Lynx



including 61.9 62.6 0.7 526 100 WST-22-1052 177.0 179.0 2.0 17.7 LXM_3388



Lynx



including 177.9 178.4 0.5 40.6 514.5 517.0 2.5 28.1 LX4_3430



Lynx 4



including 515.1 515.8 0.7 92.2 519.0 521.0 2.0 6.81 LX4_3430 Lynx 4 WST-22-1053 48.5 50.5 2.0 8.51 LXM_3388



Lynx



including 50.0 50.5 0.5 33.8 WST-22-1058C 402.2 412.5 10.3 6.41 TLX_3162



Triple Lynx



including 405.6 406.0 0.4 95.3 WST-22-1061 112.0 114.2 2.2 15.5 TLX_3121



Triple Lynx



including 113.1 114.2 1.1 30.9 WST-22-1063A 175.3 180.3 5.0 22.4 TLX_3148







Triple Lynx







including 175.3 176.3 1.0 93.6 and 179.9 180.3 0.4 27.7 185.0 187.0 2.0 5.35 TLX_3148 Triple Lynx 241.3 246.2 4.9 51.7 46.6 TLX_3158



Triple Lynx



including 242.0 243.0 1.0 125 100 WST-22-1065 156.0 158.1 2.1 7.44 LXM_3317



Lynx



including 157.5 158.1 0.6 18.4 WST-22-1066 77.9 80.0 2.1 29.9 LXM_3388



Lynx



including 78.5 78.8 0.3 78.4 WST-22-1068 190.0 192.0 2.0 45.9 TLX_3161



Triple Lynx



including 191.0 191.3 0.3 96.7 580.3 582.5 2.2 151 27.6 LX4_3430



Lynx 4



including 580.3 580.9 0.6 554 100 586.0 588.5 2.5 52.9 23.8 LX4_3430



Lynx 4



including 586.6 587.0 0.4 282 100 WST-22-1070 161.8 163.9 2.1 62.4 38.7 TLX_3121



Triple Lynx



including 162.1 162.8 0.7 171 100 WST-22-1071A 188.0 190.9 2.9 68.9 36.4 TLX_3161



Triple Lynx



including 189.2 190.2 1.0 194 100 203.8 205.8 2.0 155 65.5 TLX_3161







Triple Lynx







including 203.8 204.6 0.8 131 100 and 204.6 205.1 0.5 408 100 242.0 244.0 2.0 5.63 TLX_3163



Triple Lynx



including 243.3 243.7 0.4 18.4 264.0 266.5 2.5 9.18 TLX_3149



Triple Lynx



including 264.0 265.0 1.0 20.0 WST-22-1073 64.5 67.0 2.5 5.62 LXM_3388 Lynx WST-22-1076 156.6 159.4 2.8 10.9 TLX_3161



Triple Lynx



including 156.6 156.9 0.3 74.0 WST-22-1078 100.6 106.1 5.5 34.6 33.2 TLX_3161



Triple Lynx



including 100.6 101.2 0.6 101 100 WST-22-1083 117.0 119.0 2.0 29.5 15.5 LXM_3317



Lynx



including 118.0 118.3 0.3 193 100 WST-22-1085 225.0 231.6 6.6 6.98 TLX_3161



Triple Lynx



including 227.0 228.0 1.0 23.0 296.0 299.0 3.0 4.66 TLX_3158 Triple Lynx WST-22-1090 179.2 181.7 2.5 63.1 48.7 TLX_3161



Triple Lynx



including 179.9 180.7 0.8 145 100 WST-22-1091 64.5 67.0 2.5 3.54 LXM_3388 Lynx WST-22-1092 275.0 277.1 2.1 6.26 LHW_3212



Lynx HW



including 276.2 276.8 0.6 20.8 WST-22-1095 464.0 466.0 2.0 13.4 TLX_3162



Triple Lynx



including 465.1 466.0 0.9 28.9 508.0 512.0 4.0 45.0 30.4 TLX_3172



Triple Lynx



including 508.7 509.2 0.5 217 100

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below., LHW = Lynx Hangingwall, LSW = Lynx South West, LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4 and TLX = Triple Lynx.

Drill hole location

Hole No. Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Length

(m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-19-2108-W2 117 -53 2013 453215 5435858 414 3825 OSK-W-22-2120-W4 114 -60 1337 453800 5435747 401 4275 OSK-W-22-2540-W13 117 -60 1773 453466 5435639 410 3925 OSK-W-22-2601-W7 125 -61 1209 453425 5435656 412 3900 OSK-W-22-2605-W5 112 -55 1401 453551 5435669 408 4025 OSK-W-22-2646-W8 109 -58 1254 453326 5435648 414 3825 OSK-W-22-2651 146 -57 567 452988 5435242 417 3325 OSK-W-22-2652 143 -55 633 453010 5435274 416 3350 OSK-W-22-2655 146 -60 675 452976 5435277 411 3325 OSK-W-22-2656 147 -56 672 452941 5435243 411 3275 WST-22-1024 131 -57 271 453701 5435376 -198 4000 WST-22-1025 122 -20 189 453507 5435332 -47 3825 WST-22-1026 153 -65 361 453646 5435347 -189 3950 WST-22-1027 138 -30 468 453444 5435276 -99 3725 WST-22-1029 155 -40 180 453506 5435331 -47 3825 WST-22-1032 147 -61 268 453646 5435347 -188 3950 WST-22-1033 128 -63 508 453510 5435330 -127 3825 WST-22-1034 130 -45 625 453507 5435331 -48 3825 WST-22-1035 122 -60 325 453701 5435376 -198 4000 WST-22-1037 163 -63 342 453646 5435347 -188 3950 WST-22-1038 170 -67 490 453645 5435346 -189 3950 WST-22-1039 113 -55 312 453701 5435376 -198 4000 WST-22-1040 134 -60 480 453510 5435330 -127 3825 WST-22-1041B 127 -43 585 453507 5435331 -48 3825 WST-22-1042 108 -57 342 453701 5435376 -198 4000 WST-22-1043 133 -26 561 453344 5435312 -66 3650 WST-22-1044 138 -16 193 453647 5435347 -187 3950 WST-22-1045 104 -54 339 453702 5435376 -198 4000 WST-22-1046B 124 -58 436 453510 5435331 -127 3825 WST-22-1047 130 -12 226 453647 5435347 -187 3950 WST-22-1048 139 -1 169 453647 5435347 -187 3950 WST-22-1049 129 -44 621 453507 5435328 -90 3825 WST-22-1052 119 -42 613 453506 5435331 -48 3825 WST-22-1053 115 -13 64 453648 5435348 -187 3950 WST-22-1053A 115 -12 193 453648 5435348 -187 3950 WST-22-1058C 121 -60 520 453511 5435331 -127 3825 WST-22-1061 160 -59 166 453600 5435324 -181 3900 WST-22-1063A 119 -55 291 453702 5435377 -198 4000 WST-22-1065 106 -18 238 453648 5435348 -187 3950 WST-22-1066 104 -26 237 453648 5435348 -188 3950 WST-22-1068 122 -46 628 453507 5435328 -90 3825 WST-22-1070 167 -57 181 453645 5435346 -188 3950 WST-22-1071A 139 -59 393 453509 5435330 -127 3825 WST-22-1073 155 19 255 453701 5435376 -195 4000 WST-22-1076 177 -60 208 453599 5435324 -181 3900 WST-22-1078 186 -52 133 453599 5435324 -181 3900 WST-22-1083 123 -36 187 453702 5435377 -198 4000 WST-22-1085 134 -58 423 453509 5435330 -127 3825 WST-22-1090 145 -57 317 453509 5435330 -127 3825 WST-22-1091 152 30 254 453701 5435376 -195 4000 WST-22-1092 147 -7 349 453510 5435330 -126 3825 WST-22-1095 125 -66 561 453510 5435330 -127 3825



Bobcat

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite veins controlled by northeast trending faults and shears and to a lesser extent in minor crustiform quartz-tourmaline-ankerite-pyrite veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockwork. Mineralization is hosted in sheared mafic volcanics, rhyolites near faults, or at the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Lynx Zone

Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Director of Exploration for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.5 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE“) defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated August 30, 2022, will be further described, including the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the August 30, 2022, news release, in the full technical report being prepared for this updated mineral resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101, and will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation’s issuer profile within 45 days, and assumes a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 811,000 tonnes at 11.4 g/t Au (297,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 10,250,000 tonnes at 11.4 g/t Au (3,754,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 12,287,000 tonnes at 8.4 g/t Au (3,337,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal areas: Lynx, Main, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical lenses following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres, including the Triple 8 (TP8) zone. The resources excluding TP8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d’Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding the Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,400 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; the timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; upgrading an inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future exploration activities, including drilling, at the Windfall gold deposit; the deposit remaining open along strike and at depth; the plunge potential of the Lynx and Underdog zones; expected grade and resource growth; cut-off grade and sensitivity analysis; and the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

