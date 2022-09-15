Etta Business Travel Booking Software by Deem Is an Honorable Mention in Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards

Oakland, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile-first corporate travel management software provider, was honored in Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards for 2022 in the Midsize, Transportation, and User Experience categories. This is the second acknowledgement from Fast Company for Deem this year, with a win in its Most Innovative Companies awards in March 2022.

The Etta platform from Deem is rapidly becoming known for its innovative and first-of-their-kind features, including the award-winning Travel SafetyCheck and an integration with Uber for Business. By conducting on-going user research and embracing empathy for travelers and travel managers, the Deem team is able to surface their frustrations and concerns, helping inform development of the Etta software.

“Successful software design creates a frictionless and intuitive user experience,” said Harper Lieblich, vice president of product at Deem. “In making Etta, our whole team truly embraced our mission to transform business travel. We’re helping more diverse travelers stay safer on the road and helping travel managers offer more proactive duty of care and control costs, too. We’re so proud of our product that makes it easier to travel anywhere for more people in more ways.”

Deem has been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards in the last two years, including multiple honors from the American Business Awards, MUSE Creative, G2, and others.

The Innovation by Design Awards, which can be found in the October 2022 issue of Fast Company, honor the designers and businesses solving the most crucial problems of today and anticipating the pressing issues of tomorrow. The competition, now in its 11th year, features a range of blue-chip companies, emerging startups, and hungry young talents. It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its award-winning, mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management software, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

