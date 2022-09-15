New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glass Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318517/?utm_source=GNW

, Central Glass Co. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Guardian Industries, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, Owens Illinois Inc, Koa Glass, Heinz Glass, Saint Gobain, 3B - The Fiberglass Company, Amcor, Nihon Yamamura, Vitro, S.A.B. DE C.V., Xinyi Glass Holdings Co. Ltd. and Sisecam Group.



The global glass manufacturing market is expected to grow from $155.94 billion in 2021 to $162.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.21%. The glass manufacturing market is expected to grow to $201.41 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.51%.



The glass manufacturing market consists of sales of glass manufacturing services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refers to a manufacturing facility where the process of manufacturing glass is divided into five stages that include a collection of raw materials, preparation of batch, melting in a furnace, fabrication, and annealing.Glass manufacturing methods include core-forming, casting blowing, mold-blowing, pattern-molding, tralling, cutting, and ire-polishing.



It also includes container glass (bottles), sheet or plate glass, fiberglass, specialty glass, and secondary glass product.



The main types of product in glass manufacturing market are container glass, flat glass, fiber glass and others.Container glass is heat resistant and includes pyrex, lead-based glass such as crystal, or TV tubes.



It is used to manufacture container glass, such as bottles, drinkware, jars, and bowls. Glass manufacturing have application in industries such as packaging, construction, transportation, electrical and electronics, telecommunication and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the glass manufacturing market in 2021. The regions covered in the glass manufacturing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the glass manufacturing market in 2021. The regions covered in the glass manufacturing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing demand for consumer electronics and large-scale investments in infrastructure development is expected to propel the glass manufacturing market.The current digital revolution is causing an increase in the use of electronic devices.



The country’s growing middle-class population, rising disposable incomes, and falling electronics prices contribute to the market’s growth.Additionally, there has been an upsurge in infrastructure activities due to the relaxation of lockdown and this elevates economic growth quality by enhancing innovation capacity and improving the industrial structure.



For instance, in April 2022, a report published by India Brand Equity Foundation stated that the consumer electronics and appliances industry is expected to grow more than double to $21.18 billion by 2025, from $9.84 billion in 2021. In addition, a report by India Brand Equity Foundation, by 2022, India is expected to be the third biggest construction market. Therefore, increasing demand for consumer electronics and large-scale investments in infrastructure development is driving the glass manufacturing market.



Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the glass manufacturing market.Major companies operating in the glass manufacturing market are focused on providing technologically-advanced solutions to strengthen their market position.



These companies are implementing next-generation glass manufacturing technologies into their manufacturing processes, such as VRT and plasma technologies, white paper, laser, Radiation-induced glass coloring, solarization, IT, AI and others. For instance, in February 2021, O-I Glass, a glass container manufacturing company, introduced a technology named MAGMA (Modular Advanced Glass Manufacturing Asset) glassmaking process, a flexible, modular, standardized glass production line that will allow for rapid mobile capacity expansion in smaller increments.



In December 2020, China Glass Holdings, a Hong Kong-based glass manufacturing company acquired the Orda float glass manufacturing facility, for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, China Glass Holdings expects to tap into the great potential of Kazakhstan’s glass industry.



Orda Glass Ltd. located in Kazakhstan is a glass company using the latest float glass technology.



The countries covered in the glass manufacturing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

