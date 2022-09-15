New Jersey Angels To Convene Eighteen Months After Launching

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As widely reported by the Angel Resource Institute and Pitchbook Global Tables, seed-stage and Series A investing grew exponentially during the pandemic. Accredited angel investors used their ‘down’ time to boost an active ecosystem. Deal flow was further fueled by returning angels and new angel investors, recently coined “tourist investors” by Pitchbook. Much like many of our Jersey Shore tourists, Keiretsu Forum knows that they are here to stay and, in January 2021, formed a North Jersey Chapter to meet the demand. On September 21st, eighteen months after starting, the Keiretsu Chapter will meet in person for the first time. Interested Accredited Angel Investors in the Central and North Jersey areas that are interested in attending or finding out more about Keiretsu Forum should contact us.



The Chapter has not been dormant, just the opposite. Angel investors have been participating in monthly virtual forums that live-stream Founder’s pitches to members of all Chapters in the Mid-Atlantic and South-East regions and deal flow has active. The regions have reported record-breaking deal flow for two consecutive years (2020 and 2021).

Keiretsu Forum is a worldwide network of capital, resources, and deal flow with 55 chapters on 4 continents; members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. Keiretsu Forum is the most active angel group across the U.S, as reported by the Angel Resource Institute’s most recent HALO Report. Additionally, last year marked the most capital ever invested in Seed and Series A deals, representing a 29% year-over-year increase.

The North Jersey Chapter of Keiretsu Forum is led by Harvey Homan, Ph.D., MBA, co-Founder and CEO of MetasTx, LLC. Dr. Homan has a rich history in life-science startups and the experience to lend guidance to Founders and Funders. He is joined in the stewardship of this Chapter by Host Sponsor Morgan Lewis, & Bockius and Steve Cohen, Morgan’s Emerging Growth practice leader.

“Earlier this year, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced that New Jersey ranks ninth in the nation based on venture capital (VC) dollars invested.” says Dr. Homan. “The angel investors of the North Jersey Chapter and our syndicated partners are delighted by the growth and positioned to play our part in future growth through great deal flow.”

Keiretsu Forum's Mid-Atlantic and South-East is part of Keiretsu Forum's global investment community of accredited private equity angel investors, venture capitalists, and corporate/ institutional investors. Today's Keiretsu Forum is a worldwide network of capital, resources, and deal flow with 55 chapters on 4 continents. Keiretsu Forum members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. To be our guest at an upcoming Forum meeting, let us know here.

