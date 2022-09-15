New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mental Health Apps Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318516/?utm_source=GNW





The global mental health apps market is expected to grow from $4.71 billion in 2021 to $5.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.76%. The mental health apps market is expected to reach $10.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.62%.



The mental health apps market consists of sales of mental health apps by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to mobile and PC-based applications used by people to manage their mental health.These apps help people to manage their medications and help in reducing stress and monitoring symptoms of disorders.



The user can get therapies virtually for conditions such as PTSD, psychotic disorders, anxiety disorders, and others.



The main platforms used in mental health apps include IOS, Android, and others.The iOS mental health apps refer to mental health and wellness used in iOS-enabled mobile phones or tablets.



IOS is an operating system developed by Apple Inc. for mobile devices. These applications are used for depression and anxiety management, meditation management, stress management, wellness management, and others.



North America was the largest region in the mental health apps market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The increasing awareness about mental health and its significance is propelling the growth of the mental health apps market.Increasing openness about mental health by sports personalities and celebrities has reduced the stigma and increased awareness about mental health and its importance on one’s health across the globe.



Additionally, individuals with mental health-related problems are investing in various recovery therapies such as medical consultations, mental health apps, self-help books, and others. For instance, according to the study published by National Alliance for Mental Illness, in 2020 more than 21% of USA adults experienced mental illness, and more than 26.3 million adults received virtual mental health services. Therefore, the increasing awareness of mental health and its awareness drive the mental health app market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the mental health apps market.Major companies operating in the mental health apps market are focused on providing technologically-advanced solutions to meet end-customer demands and strengthen their market position.



These companies are implementing next-generation technologies into their services, such as CRM, video API, text API, and end-to-end patient engagement through AI and ML and others.For instance, In January 2021, Moody, a health care company, launched an intelligent mental health care app that can identify and alert the user about psychological changes in their behaviour ahead of time and recommend corrective actions daily.



It allows the user to create daily journal entries with memories such as pictures, attachments, and others.



In January 2021, Headspace Health, a UK-based provider of digital mental health and wellbeing solutions, acquired Sayana for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Headspace is focused on integrating AI capabilities into its systems, providing better mental health services to customers and personalized user experiences.



Sayana is an India-based provider of AI-powered mental health and wellness solutions.



The countries covered in the mental health apps market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

