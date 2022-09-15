VSBLTY PARTNERS WITH PERPETUAL MEDIA TO PROVIDE PROGRAMMATIC ADVERTISING IN WINKEL MEDIA NETWORK IN LATIN AMERICA

Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that it is partnering with Perpetual Media, LLC to provide programmatic advertising to Winkel Media in Latin America. Winkel Media is an in-store media technology company that is a joint venture of VSBLTY, its Latin American partner Retailigent Media and Anheuser-Busch InBev. The technology company developed the first retail Digital Out of Home (DOOH) network in Latin America.

The VSBLTY/Perpetual Media partnership offers an enterprise a programmatic marketplace that will power the Store as a Medium (SaaM) initiative with omni-channel tools to monetize all a retailer’s digital inventory. VSBLTY will be using its proprietary computer vision technology, shared with Perpetual’s open real time bidding (OpenRTB) marketplace, for increased attribution and advertising value. As part of the agreement, VSBLTY will have category exclusivity for computer vision.

The initial launch will rely on the expertise of supply-side platforms (SSPs), connected to Perpetual’s publisher technology and the demand-side platform (DSP) marketplace. This move, along with media buy-in from existing direct CPG and ad agency relationships, will provide an end-to-end revenue generation program for the network. Initially, the LATAM media network will access advertising demand through integrations with Place Exchange and Hivestack, with additional demand partners being onboarded in the future.

Winkel Media is targeting to have the technology installed throughout Latin America, with expansion to 50,000 stores in 30+ countries over the next five years.

In announcing the agreement, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “These types of partnerships are the logical next step for us as we seek to realize the full capabilities of computer vision and analytics while optimizing revenue generation within the Store as a Medium model. VSBLTY will deliver both PMP sponsorship deals and OpenRTB programmatically from a single CMS to increase margin and transparency and deliver proof of performance with a vertically integrated ad tech stack, activated through supply path optimization.”

Brandon Wilton, Perpetual Media Founder & CEO, added, “Perpetual’s publisher tech is a perfect fit for the VSBLTY SaaM use case. It will create digital parity with a programmatic marketplace that provides a seamless path for advertisers by tapping into the existing ad infrastructure of programmatic demand by working with DSPs, SSPs, ad agencies and brands from around the world.”

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for pioneering the implementation of the Store as a Medium program that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

About Perpetual Media (https://perpetualmedia.tv/)

The Los Angeles-based software company has created the first and only people-based one-to-one programmatic RTB, digital out-of-home engagement platform. It is a fully vertically integrated, proprietary, and patented technology platform, built from the ground up to advance DOOH, and available for any glass, anywhere, anytime. Perpetual operates their software platform for casino and gaming, convenience, ATM and retail, fitness and other consumer environments. Perpetual is also a developer of their own O&O national distribution network for digital out-of-home and digital place-based advertising.

