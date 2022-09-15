Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market to witness Enormous CAGR Growth of 10.4% by 2029, Recent Study Including Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled “ Global Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market ” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, etc) highlights opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. An influential Ambulatory Infusion Pumps market report analyses the Ambulatory Infusion Pumps industry from top to bottom by considering the myriad of aspects. Ambulatory Infusion Pumps market report has been comprised of significant data along with future forecasts and detailed analysis on a global and regional level. Estimations about the rise or fall of the CAGR value for a specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Ambulatory Infusion Pumps report. A transparent research method has been accomplished with the right tools and techniques to make this Ambulatory Infusion Pumps market research report world-class. To make this Ambulatory Infusion Pumps report of supreme quality, consistent efforts of enthusiastic, innovative dynamic, and skilled researchers and analysts have been utilized. The estimations of CAGR values are also provided in this Ambulatory Infusion Pumps report which helps businesses in deciding upon the investment value over time.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the ambulatory infusion pumps market will grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Insights:-

A medical device that delivers fluids, such as nutrients and medications, into a patient’s body in controlled amounts. Infusion pumps are in widespread use in clinical settings such as hospitals, nursing homes, and in the home. An infusion pump is operated by a trained user, who programs the rate and duration of fluid delivery through a built-in software interface. Infusion pumps offer significant advantages over manual administration of fluids, including the ability to deliver fluids in very small volumes, and the ability to deliver fluids at precisely programmed rates or automated intervals. They can deliver nutrients or medications, such as insulin or other hormones, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and pain relievers.

Infusion pump systems are an active treatment aiming to monitor the medication in small amounts in different settings such as hospitals, clinics, and even at home. It is used to supply a controlled amount of drugs very slowly into the bloodstream over some time. It can be used in stationary and mobile environments to administer pain medication, antibiotics, chemotherapy medication, and hydrating fluids.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Some of the prominent players operating in this market are

B. Braun Melsungen AG,

Baxter,

Moog, Inc.,

WalkMed,

KORU Medical Systems,

Intra Pump Infusion Systems.,

AVNS.,

ICU Medical, Inc.,

Eitan Medical,

Fresenius Kabi (a subsidiary of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA),

Medtronic,

Micrel Medical Devices,

Ace-medical

Recent Developments

In March 2022, Fresenius Kabi announced that the company has acquired Ivenix, Inc., a medical technology company specializing in advanced technologies infusion systems. This help in accelerating strategic growth in biopharmaceuticals and Medtech which results in expanding the large and growing infusion therapy market.

that the company has acquired Ivenix, Inc., a medical technology company specializing in advanced technologies infusion systems. This help in accelerating strategic growth in biopharmaceuticals and Medtech which results in expanding the large and growing infusion therapy market. In February 2022, ICU Medical, Inc., Plum 360 Infusion System once again receives the best in KLAS honor as the top-performing smart pump EMR-integrated. This Best in KLAS designation is based on feedback from thousands of healthcare providers throughout the United States and Canada and results from in-depth side-by-side comparisons of IV smart pump performance in multiple categories, including culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value.

Core Objective of Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market:

Every firm in the Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Size of the Ambulatory Infusion Pumps market and growth rate factors.

Important changes in the future Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.

Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Top Manufacturers profile and sales statistics

Key Market Segmentation:- Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market

Product Type

Devices

Accessories & Consumables

Usage

Disposable

Reusable

Route of Administration

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Epidural

Application

Pain Management

Diabetes

Oncology

Neonatology

Gastroenterology

General Anaesthesia

Emergency Medicine

End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Care Settings

Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Retail Sales

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Report:-

The ambulatory infusion pumps is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by product type, usage, route of administration, application, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the ambulatory infusion pumps report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the market due to the growing technological advancements in infusion pumps system. The U.S. is expected to dominate the market due to the high prevalence of various chronic and acute disorders among people in the U.S. The Germany is expected to dominate the ambulatory infusion pumps market due to the rising healthcare infrastructure and strategic collaborations among key market players in the region. The China is expected to dominate the market due to the presence of big market players and an established healthcare system for infusion pumps.

Market Dynamics:- Ambulatory Infusion Pump

Drivers

Increase in the geriatric population

With the increasing age comes a reciprocal increase in the elderly patients admitted to the hospitals due to the rising prevalence of the chronic disease. Age is a severe risk factor for any disease progression, since age is an essential parameter that affects fundamental biological mechanisms. Chronic diseases such as cancer enormously occur in the geriatric population, with nearly 60% of cancers occurring in the geriatric populace age group older than 65. Cancer disease is very challenging in the geriatric populace, as due to age factors geriatric populace is already suffering from numerous health-related problems. This indicates the growing demand of infusion pumps from the geriatric populace.

Growing technological advancements in infusion pumps system

The contribution of technological advancements in healthcare and clinical services is being taken out of the confines and made it more accessible. Technological developments in infusion pump results in prevention of medication errors and reduction of patient harm. These advancements result in improving clinical outcomes with a patient monitoring technology to inform and guide clinicians' treatment decisions.

Table Of Content: Global Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market Research Report

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Ambulatory Infusion Pumps in these regions, covering:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, Ambulatory Infusion Pumps market share by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Segmentation: This section provides details about Ambulatory Infusion Pumps market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

