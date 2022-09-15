FTC Solar and Primoris Announce 500 Megawatt Tracker Supply Agreement

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services, announced today that it has been selected by Primoris Renewable Energy (Primoris) to supply at least 500 megawatts of its solar tracker technology for multiple project sites in the U.S. Primoris is expected to utilize FTC Solar’s new and differentiated Pioneer 1P tracker technology on multiple projects to optimize performance while reducing capital and labor costs.



"We are honored to be selected by Primoris, a leading solar EPC, to further strengthen our relationship and supply a number of future projects including with our latest tracker technology, Pioneer,” said Patrick Cook, Chief Commercial Officer. “By selecting Pioneer, Primoris is receiving a truly differentiated 1P tracker that achieves a full 18%-36% pile count reduction per megawatt vs. other leading trackers, along with a high-density design, resulting in reduced labor and materials cost and greater energy output.”

Designed for ease of construction, Pioneer boasts a significantly reduced pile count relative to competing solutions, reduced pile embedment depth enabled by a zero-degree stow, as well as fast assembly, with proprietary fast-module hang technology and fewer fasteners. Pioneer also accommodates a 17.5% slope along with a shorter row length to enable more than a 5% greater energy output for a given parcel of land.

Anthony Vorderbruggen, SVP, Operations for Primoris said “Primoris and FTC Solar are pleased to announce this partnering agreement that will allow Primoris to provide additional value to select clients. This agreement, which is based on our strong business relationship and FTC’s commitment to innovation, will also support our ability to provide increased domestic content to the market.”

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar is a fast-growing, global provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage. Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and maintains a sales and support presence in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Australia, India, and Africa. For more information, please visit https://www.ftcsolar.com/

