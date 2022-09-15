New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Environmental Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318512/?utm_source=GNW





The global environmental testing equipment market is expected to grow from $0.94 billion in 2021 to $1.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.77%. The environmental testing equipment market is expected to reach $1.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.69%.



The environmental testing equipment market consists of sales of environmental testing equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to various products and equipment primarily used to evaluate the dependability of multiple products and components under continuous exposure to a variety of environmental conditions. The purpose of the equipment is to detect and identify multiple contaminants that may impact the quality of the air, water, and soil.



The main types of environmental testing equipment include chromatography products, mass spectrometers, molecular spectroscopy instruments, total organic carbon (TOC) analysers, dissolved oxygen analysers, conductivity sensors, turbidity meters, and pH Meters.Chromatography products refer to electronic systems designed for the separation of components or solutes of a mixture based on relative amounts of each solute between a moving liquid stream.



They are used in water, air and soil testing by government agencies & municipal authorities, environmental testing laboratories, industrial facilities, commercial & residential facilities.



North America was the largest region in the environmental testing equipment market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising levels of environmental pollution worldwide significantly contribute to the growth of the environmental testing equipment market.Rapid growth industrialization and urbanization, wildfires, transportation, construction and demonization have contributed to rising levels of environmental pollution across the globe.



Governments across the globe are investing in environmental testing equipment to constantly monitor changes in the air, water and soil pollution and implement innovative policies to tackle challenges based on inputs from testing activities. For instance, according to the study published in the Republic of Slovenia Statistical Office, the country’s gross investment in environmental protection accounted for EUR 412 million ($486.57 million) in 2020 a 69.4% increase from 2019. Therefore, the rising level of environmental pollution is expected to boost demand for environmental testing equipment during the forecast period.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the environmental testing equipment market.Major companies operating in the environmental testing equipment market focus on providing technologically advanced solutions to meet the end-customer demand and strengthen their market position across the globe.



For instance, In June 2020, Agilent Technologies (US) introduced two new mass spectrometry (MS) products, the Agilent 6470B Triple Quadrupole LC/MS (6470 LC/TQ) system, and the Agilent Rapid Fire 400 system, to provide customers with greater sample throughput and reduced time to obtain findings by delivering even faster detection of target chemicals.



In August 2020, Smiths Detection, a UK-based detection, and screening technologies company, acquired PathSensors for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Smiths Detection is focused on broadening its sensing capabilities across the CBRNE (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive) spectrum, and expanding its business across the globe.



PathSensors is a USA-based provider of biotechnology solutions and environmental testing equipment’s.



The countries covered in the environmental testing equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

