Global Prefilled Syringes Market Report 2022: Implementation of Self-Injecting Parenteral Devices Drives Sector Growth

The global prefilled syringes market size reached US$ 6.31 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.94 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.61% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The usage of prefilled syringes significantly lowers the chances of drug contamination as it avoids the potential admixture-related contamination risks when syringes are inserted into a drug vial to draw out a dose.

Combining this with a pre-sterilized syringe further increases safety, enables the easy and quick delivery of drugs in the case of emergencies, and eliminates the additional on-site vial cleaning and de-pyrogenation processes. Consequently, they are a preferred option to administer the drugs via the parenteral route for delivering a wide range of injectables, such as biosimilar and biologics.



Prefilled Syringes Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of chronic diseases, including diabetes and autoimmune diseases. This is further supported by the growing demand for treating chronic medical conditions using biological drugs in pre-fillable syringes. In addition to this, the widespread adoption of the prefilled syringe products by healthcare professionals and the escalating number of new product launches by key players are also fostering the market.

Moreover, with significant technological advancements, the implementations of self-injecting parenteral devices are also increasing, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. The market is also driven by the rising geriatric population on the global level and growing investments in improving the overall healthcare infrastructure.

Other factors, such as supportive government regulations regarding needlestick legislation, the rising consciousness regarding the advantages of prefilled syringes, the widespread preference for home-based healthcare, and the increasing popularity of biologics and biosimilars across the pharmaceutical settings, are further creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global prefilled syringes market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on design, material, closing system, application and end user.



Breakup by Design:

Single-chamber Prefilled Syringes

Dual-chamber Prefilled Syringes

Customized Prefilled Syringes

Breakup by Material:

Glass Prefilled Syringes

Plastic Prefilled Syringes

Breakup by Closing System:

Staked Needle System

Luer Cone System

Luer Lock Form System

Breakup by Application:

Diabetes

Anaphylaxis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Oncology

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

