Ultimate Anti-aging Rêvolution - Firming Redensifying Mask Announced as a top-performing Face Mask in 2022 Clean Beauty Awards

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zorah biocosmétiques’ Ultimate Anti-aging Rêvolution – Firming Redensifying Mask has been named winner of the Face Mask Category in CertClean’s 7th annual Clean Beauty Awards. The esteemed Clean Beauty Awards were created to acknowledge and reward superior beauty and personal care products formulated without the use of harmful chemicals by trailblazers in the clean beauty market.



More than 450 best-selling, clean beauty products were nominated for this year’s awards and were judged by an international panel of 146 beauty specialists. Finalists/Winners/Top3 were chosen in each of the 24 product categories.

“I am so grateful that our Rêvolution anti-aging mask has won first place in the face mask category. Our team worked really hard to develop this amazing product!

We were able to combine the great virtues of silver powder, organic argan oil and other natural ingredients to come up with this anti-aging, hydrating and soothing face mask.” Mélissa Harvey – Zorah Biocosmétiques Founder & CEO.

The RÊVolution ultimate anti-aging mask with pure silver firms and tightens the skin, providing intense hydration for mature skin. Used for thousands of years, pure silver has healing, purifying, soothing and anti-aging properties. This face mask was designed to nourish and help restore skin’s radiance, suppleness and vivacity.

RÊVolution Ultimate anti-aging cream – Finalist in the face cream category

One of Zorah's bestsellers! This hydrating, firming and plumping treatment was designed for sensitive mature skin. A large quantity of pure silver, which has been used for thousands of years in alternative medicine, is in this treatment to provide healing, purifying, soothing and anti-aging properties.





About Zorah Biocosmétiques

Founded 15 years ago following a humanitarian trip in Morrocco, Zorah is a high-performance, argan oil based, 100% natural skin care brand.

Zorah is now a well-established company in Quebec and Canada, with more than 1,000 points of sale (Jean Coutu, Brunet, Rachel Berry and other independent retailers) and recently launched on the Shoppers Drug Mart online store.

For more information visit zorah.ca and follow Zorah on Facebook and Instagram @zorahbiocosmetiques.

About Clean Beauty Awards

Established in 2015, the Clean Beauty Awards is the leading awards program honouring excellence in clean beauty and personal care products. The 7th annual Clean Beauty Awards received 455 entries from Canada, the US, Australia and throughout Europe.

