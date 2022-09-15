Culture Days Launches in One Week

Explore creativity, arts and culture starting September 23, 2022



TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A world of creativity, expression and collaboration opens in just one week with the launch of Culture Days on Friday, September 23rd and continuing through to October 16th. For three weeks across Canada, community organizers, public libraries, artists, major arts, culture, heritage institutions, and municipalities will invite us to immerse ourselves in the creativity right in our backyards. In 2021, over 3.4 million people across Canada joined in the celebration. This year choices abound with over 1,600 free, hands-on arts and culture events and activities to choose from, both virtually and in person.

"We are thrilled to launch the 13th annual Culture Days celebrations! Throughout the event's history, over 40,000 free arts and culture events have been hosted in communities large and small, in every corner of the country," says Sarah Iley, Chair of the Culture Days Board of Directors. "We are grateful to our partners for recognizing the importance of arts and culture, especially so during the past few years. We hope people embrace Culture Days as an opportunity to connect and renew their support of a thriving cultural sector–one that benefits every person and community across Canada."

"There is an extraordinary selection of events on offer, and we invite everyone to join in to create, share and connect through arts and culture," explains Shannon Bowler, Executive Director of Culture Days. "For three weeks, millions of people across Canada will discover more about their communities' artistic and cultural lives and, hopefully, inspire and nurture that creative spark within themselves. There are thousands of free in-person and online events to explore, and we are so excited to champion the creators, artists, connectors and organizations that make our communities so special."

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Culture Days has set September 30, 2022, aside to create space exclusively for events commemorating The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The focus of this day is sharing First Nations, Métis, and/or Inuit experiences and perspectives, and celebrating the creative and cultural expressions of Indigenous people, stories, and communities.

Visit the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Resource to learn more about how to participate meaningfully on this integral day, and to find a listing of dedicated events . In our events listing, activities marking the NDTR are highlighted in orange.

Ignite Your Creativity

Finding one or many activities to attend is easier than ever with turnkey search options. Participants can rest easy with flexible options, including a robust catalogue of online events to be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home. Visit the resource links below or visit culturedays.ca to learn more.

The full listing of Alberta Culture Days events, which got a head start on September 1, can be found here . Our sister celebration Journ é es de la culture in Québec, has even more events on offer here .

Culture Days 2022 is September 23 to October 16, 2022.

About Culture Days

Culture Days has become the largest cultural event in Canada, attracting millions of annual attendees to thousands of free activities and performances hosted by artists, cultural organizations and municipalities in hundreds of communities across Canada. Culture Days programs invite the public to get hands-on and behind-the-scenes to highlight the importance of arts and culture by connecting communities and creators.

The Culture Days national office works with provincial partners and a wide network of event organizers, from grassroots community volunteers to major institutions. As a leading national voice for an active and engaged cultural life, Culture Days provides a range of tools and skill development resources that lead to greater cultural engagement. Culture Days is a registered charity, visit culturedays.ca for more information and to donate.

Financial support for Culture Days is provided by the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Canada Council for the Arts. Culture Days is also made possible through the support of Pattison (National Out-of-home Media Partner), Cineplex Media (National Media Partner), CBC (National Broadcast Partner), and BT/A (National Creative Partner).



