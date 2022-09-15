Amesite and NAFEO Announce Addition of New Member Universities to Alliance

DETROIT, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc., (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announces that five new member universities have joined their collaborative alliance with the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO). New members include:



Alabama State University

Allen University

Benedict College

Clark Atlanta University

University of the District of Columbia

which have agreed to join NAFEO’s Center for Opportunity and Equity (COE), a vehicle that NAFEO intends to support with a $30M fundraising effort to bring online learning resources to a first group of NAFEO’s constituents, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs). Members of NAFEO’s COE will have the opportunity to utilize NAFEO’s planned Learning Community Environment®, powered by Amesite, to deliver eLearning to build professional skills. The NAFEO members collectively enroll more than 700,000 students, and have over 7 million living alumni, all of whom are anticipated to benefit from the COE.

Lezli Baskerville, Esq., CEO of NAFEO, stated, “We are growing this alliance to deliver critical online learning infrastructure to our members through NAFEO’s Center for Opportunity and Equity because it is the most efficient way to build enrollments and impact. Each university building its own infrastructure would take a great deal of time and be an inefficient use of resources. By working together and leveraging the strong history of trust and collaboration within NAFEO to engage and uplift our members, we ultimately intend to deliver millions of effective and affordable elearning opportunities. These will advance our constituencies economically, while enabling our universities to retain their storied brands and build greater impact.”

Amesite Founder & CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry commented, “We are thrilled with the speed that this alliance within NAFEO is growing, honored to serve as their technology, content and services provider, and believe that it will lead to exponential growth in Amesite’s ability to serve NAFEO’s 106 member HBCUs and 81 PBIs. We are delighted to support this ambitious effort with our enterprise-scale platform, and expect to be extremely active in setting up services and delivering learning, as NAFEO gathers resources to support vitally needed online programs.”

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums, and government agencies, enabling them to deliver outstanding digital learning. Amesite provides a single system that combines eCommerce, instruction, engagement, analytics, and administration using best-in-class infrastructure to serve multi-billion-dollar online learning markets. For more information, visit www.amesite.io.

About NAFEO

The National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO) is the nation’s only national membership association of all of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs). Founded in 1969, by the presidents and chancellors of HBCUs and other equal educational opportunity institutions, NAFEO is a one of a kind membership association representing the presidents and chancellors of the public, private, independent, and land-grant, two-year, four-year, graduate and professional, HBCUs and PBIs. NAFEO is a voluntary, independent 501 (c ) (3) association. For more information, visit www.nafeonation.org.

