Crew Energy Announces Third Place Ranking in the 2022 TSX30

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crew Energy Inc. (TSX: CR; OTCQB: CWEGF) ("Crew" or the "Company"), a growth-oriented natural gas weighted producer operating exclusively in the world-class Montney play in northeast British Columbia (“NE BC”), is pleased to share that we have been included in the Toronto Stock Exchange’s 2022 TSX30TM based on Crew’s dividend-adjusted share price appreciation, achieving a third place ranking. Over the three-year period considered, the value of our shares appreciated by 470%.



Founded in 2019, the TSX30TM recognizes the 30 top-performing TSX listed stocks annually, calculated based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation over a three-year period. This program identifies companies who demonstrate robust financial performance, embrace innovation and drive meaningful growth in their industries, resulting in enhanced value for investors. For more information on the TSX30TM, visit: www.tsx.com/tsx30.

“For Crew, being recognized as a TSX30TM company is an honor and illustrates our success in enhancing shareholder value through responsibly developing our assets, being disciplined stewards of capital, and positioning the Company for long-term sustainability,” said Dale Shwed, President and CEO of Crew. “Crew’s inclusion in this ranking is a reflection of the dedication, support and teamwork of our Crew, and we look forward to the challenge of replicating this success over the coming years.”

