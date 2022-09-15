IBI Group Inc. Announces Inclusion in the 2022 TSX30

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. (“IBI” or the “Company”), a globally integrated design and technology firm, is pleased to share that the Company has been included in the 2022 TSX30™, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s (“TSX”) flagship program showcasing the 30 top-performing stocks over a three-year period, based on dividend-adjusted share price performance. During this three-year period, the value of IBI’s share price increased by 188%, and has risen a further 34% since June 30, 2022 following the proposed acquisition of IBI by Netherlands-based Arcadis for $19.50 per share in cash, announced July 18, 2022.

Founded in 2019, the TSX30™ is an annual program that recognizes companies who have sustained excellence over the long term by driving growth in their industries, for their investors, and for the broader economy. This annual ranking system showcases the continuous successes of TSX’s leading issuers and demonstrates the wide range of industries active within Canada’s capital markets who are future-proofing their businesses to benefit shareholders.

“I am extremely proud of IBI’s accomplishments to date and the value creation we have realized, the combination of which led the TSX to recognize our success and include IBI among this distinguished group,” said Scott Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of IBI Group. “Our continued strength and positive performance are a testament to the dedication of IBI’s 3,500 employees as we strive to live our vision to become the global leader in planning, and designing resilient cities of tomorrow, while providing compelling returns for shareholders today. We look forward to building on this momentum as we join forces with Arcadis to position the combined entity with world class software and systems, enhancing client services while providing stable recurring revenue and profitability to the firm.”

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning more than 60 offices and 3,500 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on LinkedIn and Twitter.

On July 18, Arcadis and IBI Group jointly announced that they had entered an agreement to combine their businesses. The official close of the acquisition will take place this Fall. Read about the announcement here.

