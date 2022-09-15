Aura Announces Inclusion in the 2022 TSX30 Ranking #1 for the Second Consecutive Year

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33) (“Aura” or the “Company”) is proud to announce that, for the second year in a row, the Company has ranked number one on the TSX30™ 2022 on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). The ranking brings the 30 stocks with the best performance in the last three years. Aura led the ranking with a 683% appreciation of its shares in the period. The classification takes into account the share price appreciation adjusted by dividends. In addition to being number one, Aura is the only company on the TSX to reach this significant milestone.

Click here to watch President and CEO Rodrigo Barbosa’s summary of today’s milestone.

Rodrigo Barbosa, President, and CEO of Aura, commented, “It is with great pride that we receive this award, now for the second time. Since our IPO in Brazil, we have announced a clear pipeline for growth to exceed 400,000 Oz of production through our greenfield projects and new acquisitions, within our Aura 360 ESG standards. This award is a market recognition of Aura's potential to deliver value to shareholders and to our team, which has already shown that it knows how to deliver results in a volatile environment with the pandemic and now high inflation. We still have a lot to do, and we are excited for the progress ahead with finishing construction of Almas and building Matupa and Borborema, a recently acquired project.”

Founded in 2019, the TSX30 is an annual program that recognizes companies which have sustained excellence over the long term by driving growth in their industries, for their investors, and for the Canadian economy. Aura is proud to be #1 among the 30 companies on this year’s list who have demonstrated their resilience and adaptability amidst a volatile market, despite shocks to global supply chains and uncertain geopolitical stability.

For more information on the TSX30, please visit: www.tsx.com/tsx30.

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a -Pique gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

