Pre-Engineered Buildings Global Market Report 2022

The global pre-engineered buildings market is expected to grow from $15.24 billion in 2021 to $17.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.98%. The pre-engineered buildings market is expected to reach $26.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.98%.



The pre-engineered buildings market consists of sales of pre-engineered buildings and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a metal structure with a factory-made structural frame containing a standard roof and wall support, assembled on site.Built-up parts are produced to exact sizes at the factory, then brought to the construction site and welded together.



Pre-Engineered Buildings are extensively used for factories, community halls, parked sheds, Commercial showrooms, cold storage, stadiums, railway platforms, airports, and others. They are also used in warehouses as they take less construction time and are cost-effective.



The main structures of pre-engineered buildings are of single-story and multi-story.Single-story refers to prefabricated steel buildings which have only one floor or level.



The products used in pre-engineered buildings are walls, columns and beams, roofs and floors. The pre-engineered buildings are used in warehouses, commercial industries, and various infrastructures.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the pre-engineered buildings market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in pre-engineered buildings market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in the adoption of pre-engineered buildings for offices significantly contributes to the growth of the pre-engineered buildings market.Due to rapid urbanization and economic growth in developing countries, various firms seek faster and more cost-effective ways to construct their office space.



Pre-engineered buildings are sought for their cost-effectiveness and speedy construction.According to Future buildings, a Canada-based company that manufactures prefabricated steel buildings, the number of firms that use prefabricated steel structures grows every year.



Steel structures account for 75%-80% of new commercial and corporate construction. Therefore, an increase in the adoption of pre-engineered buildings is expected to propel the growth of the pre-engineered buildings market.



Green building has emerged as a trend in the pre-engineered buildings market.Companies are focused on making the pre-engineered green building to drive the momentum toward sustainable development.



The environmental effect of buildings, their construction, lifetime, and eventual removal are all considered under sustainable or green buildings.It mitigates this impact by utilizing environmentally friendly construction materials, energy efficiency, creative building design, and a healthy interior atmosphere.



Pre-engineered structures use a high amount of recycled materials in their construction.They employ sustainable building design and construction techniques and take less time to construct than standard structures.



CDMG, a US-based construction company, estimates that Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design(LEED), a rating system devised by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC), is certifying 2 million square feet of construction space around the world every day. This is signaling the rising green building trend in the pre-engineered buildings market.



In January 2019, Nova Buildings Group, a Vietnam-based structural steel producer and a regional provider of pre-engineered and pre-fabricated building solutions, acquired BlueScope’s ASEAN Pre-engineered Buildings Business for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Nova buildings will acquire the fabrication plant of BlueScope to function as the central production location for Nova Buildings’ pre-engineered building supply in Southeast Asia.



BluseScope is a Vietnam-based provider of steel and pre-engineered solutions.



The countries covered in the pre-engineered buildings market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

