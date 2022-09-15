New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vacuum Insulation Panel Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318509/?utm_source=GNW





The global vacuum insulation panel market is expected to grow from $7.20 billion in 2021 to $7.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.66%. The vacuum insulation panels market is expected to grow to $9.78 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.66%.



The vacuum insulation panel market consists of sales of vacuum insulation panels by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to thermal insulation that consists of a gas-tight shell enclosing a rigid core that has been evacuated of air.They are manufactured with microporous core encapsulated and vacuum sealed in impermeable high gas barrier film under vacuum.



The advantages of vacuum insulation panels are good thermal efficiency, reliable long-term performance, and fit in tight spaces in new buildings.



The main types of vacuum insulation panel are flat and special shape.Flat vacuum insulation panels refers to vacuum insulation panels that are flat in shape and they are widely used in logistics, construction, and cooling and freezing industry as they have high thermal insulation properties.



The materials used in vacuum insulation panels are silica, fiberglass, plastic, metal, other raw materials. The vacuum insulation panels are used in construction, cooling and freezing devices, logistics, other applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the vacuum insulation panel market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in vacuum insulation panels market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The vacuum insulation panels market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides vacuum insulation panels market statistics, including vacuum insulation panels industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a vacuum insulation panels market share, detailed vacuum insulation panels market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the vacuum insulation panels industry. This vacuum insulation panels market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



The growth in the construction industry is expected to drive the growth of the vacuum insulation panel in the forecast period.The growth in the construction industry is due to rapid urbanization and a rise in income.



The vacuum insulation panels are used during the construction as they help in reducing the consumption of energy in commercial and residential buildings.According to the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), Singapore the demand for total construction in 2022 is anticipated to be between S$27 billion and S$32 billion.



Therefore, the growth in the construction industry helps in the growth of the vacuum insulation panel market.



Innovation is a key trend in the vacuum insulation panel market.Innovation in the product is crucial to remain competitive in the market.



Self-healing films are an innovation that is gaining traction.The thermal resistance of vacuum insulation panels (VIPs) is around R40/inch.



During shipment and installation, the barrier film, that maintains the panel’s vacuum and thermal performance can be readily broken.The Oak Ridge National Laboratory is developing a self-healing barrier coating for VIPs that will instantaneously fix puncture damage.



The self-healing barrier coating will prevent vacuum loss, allowing the VIPs to maintain thermal performance.



In January 2022, Kingspan Group, an Ireland-based building materials company that provides high-performance insulation and building envelope solutions, acquired Thermal Visions for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will benefit Kingspan’s fast-developing vacuum insulation panel business in North America, focused on the re-roofing industry.



Thermal Visions will bring a durable fiberglass vacuum insulation panel solution to assist Kingspan’s packaging expansion in the United States and Europe. Thermal Visions Inc is a US-based developer and manufacturer of vacuum insulation panels.



The countries covered in the vacuum insulation panel market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318509/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________