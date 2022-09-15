Insights on the B2C Ecommerce Polish Market to 2026 - Featuring Bolt Food, Glovo and Pyszne Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Q2 2022 B2C Ecommerce Survey, the market in Poland is expected to grow by 21.63% on an annual basis to reach US$30,472.8 million in 2022.



The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in Poland promises to be attractive. The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 16.79% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$25,053.8 million in 2021 to US$56,696.8 million by 2026.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Poland. It details market opportunities across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals and sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending patterns by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Poland.



The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross-border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, devices (mobile vs. desktop) and cities.



In addition to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the B2C ecommerce industry in Poland.



Scope

This report provides a detailed data-driven look at the Poland B2C Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.



Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Poland User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

User Statistics

Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Poland Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Bonprix, Euro - Net's euro.com.pl, Terg's Media Expert, Zalando, Zooplus )

Poland Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Fru.pl, iTaxi, mytaxi, Rainbow Tours, Travelplanet.pl )

Poland Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Bolt Food, Glovo, Pyszne, Too Good To Go, Uber Eats)

Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Retail Shopping ( breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Website Based

Live Streaming

Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Cross Border

Domestic

Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Mobile

Desktop

Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

Poland B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

Key Topics Covered:



1. About this Report



2. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

2.1 Poland B2C Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

2.2 Poland B2C Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

2.3 Poland B2C Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis, 2017-2026



3. Poland Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Poland Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

3.2 Poland Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

3.3 Poland Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis, 2017-2026



4. Poland User Statistics and Ratios Of Key Performance Indicators

4.1 Poland User Statistics, 2021

4.2 Poland User Statistics of Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

4.3 Poland B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita, 2021

4.4 Poland GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis, 2017-2026



5. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players, 2021

5.1 Poland Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players, 2021

5.2 Poland Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players, 2021

5.3 Poland Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players, 2021



6. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments

6.1 Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by B2C Ecommerce Segments, 2021

6.2 Poland B2C Ecommerce Retail Shopping - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

6.3 Poland Travel and Hospitality - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

6.4 Poland Online Food Service - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

6.5 Poland Media and Entertainment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

6.6 Poland Healthcare and Wellness - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

6.7 Poland Technology Products and Services - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

6.8 Poland Other segment Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026



7. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Categories

7.1 Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Retail Shopping Categories, 2021

7.2 Poland Clothing, Footwear & Accessories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

7.3 Poland Health, Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

7.4 Poland Food & Beverage - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

7.5 Poland Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

7.6 Poland Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

7.7 Poland Books, Music & Video - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

7.8 Poland Toys & Hobby - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

7.9 Poland Auto - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

7.10 Poland B2C Ecommerce Other - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026



8. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

8.1 Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Retail Shopping Sales Channel, 2021 vs. 2026

8.2 Poland B2C Ecommerce Platform to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

8.3 Poland B2C Ecommerce Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

8.4 Poland B2C Ecommerce Consumer to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026



9. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Travel and Hospitality Categories

9.1 Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Categories (%), 2021

9.2 Poland Air Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

9.3 Poland Train & Bus - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

9.4 Poland Taxi Service - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

9.5 Poland Hotels & Resorts - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

9.6 Poland Travel and Hospitality Other - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026



10. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

10.1 Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

10.2 Poland Air Travel Market Share by Sales Channel

10.3 Poland Hotels & Resorts Market Share by Sales Channel

10.4 Poland Taxi Service Market Share by Sales Channel

10.5 Poland Other Segment Market Share by Sales Channel



11. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

11.1 Poland Market Share by Online Food Service Sales Channels, 2021 vs. 2026

11.2 Poland Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

11.3 Poland B2C Ecommerce Direct to Consumer- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026



12. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Media and Entertainment Sales Channel

12.1 Poland Market Share by Media and Entertainment Sales Channel, 2021

12.2 Poland Streaming Services - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

12.3 Poland Movies & Events - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

12.4 Poland Theme Parks & Gaming - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

12.5 Poland B2C Ecommerce Other - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analyses, 2017-2026



13. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model

13.1 Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Engagement Model, 2021 vs. 2026

13.2 Poland B2C Ecommerce Website Based - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

13.3 Poland B2C Ecommerce Live Streaming - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026



14. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location

14.1 Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Location, 2021 vs. 2026

14.2 Poland B2C Ecommerce Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

14.3 Poland B2C Ecommerce Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026



15. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device

15.1 Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Device, 2021 vs. 2026

15.2 Poland B2C Ecommerce Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

15.3 Poland B2C Ecommerce Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026



16. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

16.1 Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Operating System, 2021 vs. 2026

16.2 Poland B2C Ecommerce iOS/macOS - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

16.3 Poland B2C Ecommerce Android - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

16.4 Poland B2C Ecommerce by Other Operating Systems - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026



17. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

17.1 Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by City, 2021 vs. 2026

17.2 Poland B2C Ecommerce Tier 1 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

17.3 Poland B2C Ecommerce Tier 2 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

17.4 Poland B2C Ecommerce Tier 3 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026



18. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument



19. Poland B2C Ecommerce by Consumer Demographics



20. Further Reading



