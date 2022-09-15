Ashvattha Therapeutics Announces Presentations of Preclinical Data on Hydroxyl Dendrimer-Based PET Tracer [18F]OP-801 at the 2022 World Molecular Imaging Congress (WMIC)

– Scientific collaborators at Stanford University will present data on an imaging and treatment regimen demonstrating the microglial targeting of [18F]OP-801 in a mouse model of multiple sclerosis and the synthesis of [18F]OP-801 for the ongoing clinical trial –

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashvattha Therapeutics (“Ashvattha”), a clinical-stage company developing novel hydroxyl dendrimer therapeutics, today announced presentations of preclinical data on the selective uptake of its hydroxyl dendrimer-based PET tracer, [18F]OP-801, in the spines of a murine model of multiple sclerosis and a reduction in the PET signal after treatment with a hydroxyl dendrimer therapeutic (HDT) that inhibits CSF1 receptors. In addition, data on the synthesis of [18F]OP-801 suggests a reliable and high yielding method suitable for diagnostic imaging in humans. The data will be presented by scientific collaborators from Stanford University at the 2022 World Molecular Imaging Congress (WMIC), taking place at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, FL, September 28 – October 1, 2022.



Presentation details can be found below:

Title: Streamlined Production of [18F]OP-801 and Radiation Dosimetry to Enable Clinical Translation for Imaging Neuroinflammation

Session Title: Neuron to Something: New Horizons in Neuroimaging

Presenter: Isaac Jackson, Stanford University School of Medicine

Date/Time: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 11:24 a.m. – 11:34 a.m. ET

Title: Specific detection of pathogenic myeloid cells in a mouse model of multiple sclerosis using [18F]OP-801 before and after treatment with a CSF1R inhibitor

Session Title: Inflammation: Calor, rubor, tumor, dolor, and function laesa

Presenter: Mackenzie Carlson, NSF Graduate Research Fellow at Stanford University School of Medicine

Date/Time: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 2:24 p.m. – 2:34 p.m. ET

About [18F]OP-801

[18F]OP-801 is a hydroxyl dendrimer (HD) imaging agent that provides information on uptake of HDs across tissue barriers including the blood-brain barrier. [18F]-OP-801 selectively targets reactive microglia in regions of neuroinflammation in neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. [18F]OP-801 has been shown to be selectively (>95%) taken up by reactive macrophages/microglia.1 [18F]OP-801 shows promise for visualizing the progression of neuroinflammation with high specificity and sensitivity, warranting clinical investigation. A Phase 1/2 clinical trial of [18F]OP-801 is currently underway in healthy volunteers and ALS patients.

About Ashvattha Therapeutics

Ashvattha Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company developing novel hydroxyl dendrimer therapeutics (HDTs) targeting unmet medical needs in ophthalmology, neurology, inflammation and neuro-oncology. Hydroxyl dendrimers (HDs) are a targeted nanomedicine technology exclusively licensed from our founders, Kannan Rangaramanujam and Sujatha Kannan at Johns Hopkins University. HDs chemically conjugated to disease-modifying drugs create novel proprietary HDTs selectively targeting reactive inflammatory cells in disease tissue with localized sustained effects. Ashvattha has initiated multiple programs with HDTs focused on neurology, ocular neovascular disease including neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), and hyperinflammation in diseases. For more information, visit: www.avttx.com.

Media Contact

Sky Striar

LifeSci Communications

617-797-6672

striars@lifescicomms.com

1 Henningfield, C.M., Cleland, J.L., Sharma, R., Green, K.N.Selective targeting of plaque-associated microglia through systemic dendrimer administration in an Alzheimer’s disease model. Alzheimer's & Dementia. 2020; Volume 16. Issue S2. https://doi.org/10.1002/alz.040661