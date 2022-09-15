Ackroo pays down debt as part of their capital allocation strategy

HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ackroo Inc. (TSX-V: AKR; OTC: AKRFF) (the “Company”), a loyalty marketing, payments and point-of-sale technology and services provider, announces they have paid off over $650k of debt during Q3 2022 out of current cash flows. With the Company now earnings and cash flow positive, allocation of those profits is a significant focus for the Company. One of the Company’s goals in 2022 is to have debt to earnings ratio back below 3 to 1 where these payments, along with the continued focus on driving earnings growth in the business, will allow the Company to achieve their goal. The paydowns also result in the Company maintaining a lower tiered interest rate of 7.5% from partners like BDC, saving the company over $75,000 this year alone.



“Paying down our debt out of cash flows was the obvious capital allocation choice for this quarter,” said Steve Levely, CEO of Ackroo. “As we continue to streamline our operations while also driving growth, we have a large focus on cash generation for the business. That cash gives us the flexibility to continue down our consolidation path, to re-invest in our organic business, but also will afford us the ability to continue to improve our balance sheet in general to get things like our debt to earnings ratios reduced and, in time, eliminated. A large portion of the paydown also resulted in our interest rates staying locked in at 2021 levels which saves the Company a significant amount of money for the year. We have a multi-tiered capital allocation plan over the next couple of years and debt paydown is certainly an important part of that strategy.”

About Ackroo

Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transactions at the point of sale. Ackroo’s payment services provide merchants with low-cost payment processing options through some of the world’s largest payment technology and service providers. Ackroo’s hybrid management and point-of-sale solutions help manage and optimize the general operations for niche industry’s including golf clubs, automotive dealers and more. All solutions are focused on helping to consolidate, simplify and improve the merchant marketing, payments and point-of sale ecosystem for their clients. Ackroo is headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com .

