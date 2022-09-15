Katapult and 1StopBedrooms Partner to Provide Qualified Nonprime Consumers with Lease-Purchase Options for Home Furniture and Décor Needs

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult , a leading lease-to-own provider that integrates with major e-commerce platforms to power online shopping for nonprime customers, has added furniture supplier, 1StopBedrooms , to its growing list of merchants. The partnership will help consumers, particularly those with little or no access to credit, obtain durable and high-quality furniture and home accessories in all home categories -- from mattresses and sofas to rugs and lamps.



Katapult provides consumers with transparent, flexible, and convenient lease-purchase options that enable them to obtain the items they need but might not have acquired otherwise. Additionally, Katapult provides consumers with a seamless, customer-centric, and simple checkout experience and more choice in the products they are looking for.

“Our new partnership with Katapult will help us ensure that all our customers, especially those who may not qualify for prime financing, comfortably purchase the well-made, classic furniture and mattresses that 1StopBedrooms is known for,” said Jeffrey Gadel at 1StopBedrooms. “With Katapult’s help, more people, particularly those who may not have been able to shop with us before, will have the flexibility and options they need to obtain the furniture they want.”

Katapult’s lease-purchase solution integrates seamlessly with online platforms from merchants across several durable goods sectors, including furniture, mattresses, consumer electronics, tires, and more. Funding is quick and easy and there is little work to be done on the merchant’s part to implement the payment option. Additionally, retailers that offer Katapult can attract and convert more shoppers, increase transaction volume, and build customer loyalty.

“Decorating and furnishing are personal ways that all of us turn a house into a home,” said Orlando Zayas, CEO at Katapult. “With 1StopBedrooms as a new merchant partner, we can provide additional consumers with greater choices in their furniture purchasing experience, even if they do not have pristine credit. Lease-to-own offers consumers the flexibility they may need to acquire home furnishings that reflect their lifestyle while keeping their monthly expenses in check.”

About Katapult

Katapult (NASDAQ: KPLT) is transforming the world of lease-to-own with transparent lease-purchase plans that flex to meet the needs of millions of Americans who are overlooked by traditional credit. With proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) risk-modeling technology, Katapult predicts consumer behavior more accurately than traditional credit scores—providing new paths to ownership for people and new customers for omnichannel retailers. Katapult ensures exceptional experiences with seamless integration, both directly with merchants and through ecommerce platforms, and award-winning customer service. Visit www.katapult.com to learn more.

About 1StopBedrooms

1StopBedrooms is a better furniture buying experience. As veterans of the furniture industry for more than 20 years, we think your online furniture buying experience should be efficient, simple, and enjoyable. That’s why we’ve built custom systems & technologies that allow us to offer just that. When you shop with us, you get competitive pricing, predictive tracking and superior customer service — all built into an intuitive and streamlined site.

