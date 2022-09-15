Sharp Corporation celebrates 110 years for Innovation, Creativity & Originality

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharp Corporation marks another significant milestone as we celebrate our 110th birthday on September 15th, 2022. As a leading technology innovator, our motto of "Be Original" represents our promise to create technology-based solutions that are rich in originality and uniquely Sharp. From mechanical pencil, radios, LCD panels, solar modules to award winning multifunction printers, 8K displays and Plasmacluster® air purifiers, Sharp originates technologies that enhance lifestyles, inspire innovations that support individual expression, and create products that let you be you.



Since its inception the brand is dedicated to two principal ideals- Sincerity and Creativity. In November 2016, Sharp announced its “Be Original.” corporate motto. “Be Original.” is Sharp's promise to our customers around the world that we will remain a brand that creates value that is rich in originality and that is uniquely Sharp.

We have been operating in Canada for almost 50 years, but Sharp's history of innovation goes all the way back to 1912. That's 110 years of innovation! Sharp's founder, Tokuji Hayakawa released the snap buckle belt in 1912, and a few years later brought the "Ever Sharp Pencil" to market. That's where it all started for Sharp. With a pencil that never dulled - it's where the spirit of Sharp originated - and continues to do so - through our evolving technologies. Hayakawa also coined our mantra, to "make products that others want to imitate", which is what inspires our global creed of creativity and sincerity and enables us to bring life changing technologies to the Canadian market.

Sharp Corporation has since established itself as a worldwide developer of unique products and technological solutions that have played a key role in shaping the electronics industry with many significant milestones.

It introduced its first multi-copier in 1972 and celebrated its ‘50 Years of Print’ anniversary earlier this year.

Sharp is one of the world's largest photovoltaic manufacturers and has been a driving force behind the use of photovoltaic technologies for over 60 years. Over this time, Sharp shipped more than 50 million PV panels and produced 16.5GW of power, equating to a total CO2 avoidance of 179 Mt of CO2.

1964 saw Sharp develop the world’s first all-transistor calculator and delivered an industry-first camera-equipped mobile phone in 2000.

In 2001, Sharp introduced AQUOS brand LCD TVs and shipped 500 million units by the end of September 2020.

The company developed the world’s first commercially available 8K monitor and in 2019 launched the world’s first certified Windows collaboration display.

In the year 2000, Sharp introduced its featured Plasmacluster® air purifying technology.

In line with its business vision of “Changing the world with 8K+5G and AIoT,” Sharp has worked to create an 8K+5G ecosystem, develop 5G-related business, expand its COCORO LIFE services, and strengthen its cloud services in order to move beyond business that revolves solely around hardware and devices and towards more innovative systems and solutions-focused business integrating hardware, software, and services.

Sharp has also formulated SHARP Eco Vision 2050, a long-term environmental vision and is working towards realizing a sustainable global environment by pursuing long-term goals set in three fields of action with 2050 as the target year: climate change, resource recycling, and safety and security.

Effective April 1st, 2022, Wu Po-hsuan, became the Chief Executive Office replacing Tai Jeng-wu. On this 110th anniversary year, Sharp has introduced a new management system to realize transformation to re-emphasize on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and raise its social value and improve revitalize its brand for sustainable growth. Management emphasizing on ESG will be carried out under four major policies: 1) Further strengthen healthcare related business, 2) Contribution to carbon neutral, 3) Management based on HITO (people), and 4) True global company.

Our 110th anniversary logo is a commemoration and a sign of gratitude towards the support from our stakeholders over these years. The gently changing colours express transformation to a new management and green and blue colours represents the image of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) business.

Carmine Cinerari, President & CEO, Sharp Electronics of Canada, shares, “For over a century, Sharp’s contribution to the society has been quite significant & remarkable. Be it development of innovative products or ground-breaking technologies that not only impact but improve lives. We are extremely proud to celebrate our long legacy of technological development and growth, but rest-assured, we continue to challenge ourselves for originality through constant innovation. We look forward to our continued success and sustainability by leveraging Sharp’s investments into strategic partnerships (Like Dynabook & Sharp NEC), emerging technologies, and our diverse global workforce.”

He added, “I’d like to recognize and thank all our Sharp Canada employees & business partners for their steadfast support of Sharp in the Canadian market. We are one of Sharp Corporation’s first five subsidiaries established outside of Japan and have been serving the Canadian market for almost 50 years. You have our commitment that we will continue to support your growth through our people, technology, and products. Please join us in celebrating Sharp’s 110th anniversary.”

Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd, a direct subsidiary of Osaka-based Sharp Corporation is a company known worldwide for its unique one-of-a-kind electronic products and solutions. Our challenge is to create a balance between work time and personal time, with products that can benefit people's lives at work, at home, and everywhere in between. Sharp consumer electronics can enhance your enjoyment, add to your comfort, and open new perspectives. Sharp business products can boost your productivity and reduce costs. Sharp products are designed to help individuals, families, and corporate teams connect effortlessly, communicate clearly, and unleash creativity like never before. Sharp is dedicated to improving people's lives using advanced technology and a commitment to innovation, quality, value, and design. We are proud of our accomplishments and eagerly await the future. Sharp is committed to being a socially responsible company, conducting its operations with concern for the impact of its activities on its customers, suppliers, employees, communities, and other stakeholders, as well as the environment. The company aims for an overall positive impact on society by contributing to the culture, benefits, welfare, and quality of life for people throughout the world, for its prosperity as a company is directly linked to the prosperity of the entire Sharp family.

