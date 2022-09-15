CaviCann Announces New Vice President of Sales, Launch of New Industry-Leading Hemp-Derived Drink Mixes

CARY, N.C., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CaviCann, a leading manufacturer of water-extracted cannabinoids and water-soluble product development and the hemp processing arm of Stirling CBD, announced the appointment of Michael Adair as the new Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Adair joins the CaviCann team from GenCanna, where he was the Senior Sales Manager for four years, leading GenCanna's sales and marketing efforts, white label program, and third-party distribution; cultivating joint ventures; and expanding the company's global footprint. Prior to joining GenCanna he was an Account Developer with Coca-Cola Consolidated. Adair has his M.B.A from Sullivan University with a major in Management, he double majored for his undergraduate in management, and sales and marketing.

"The water extraction process and the ability to keep the robust cannabinoid profile in the raw materials and finished products is truly a game changer for CaviCann and the industry," Adair said. "As the industry continues to evolve, clients are learning that there is more than just CBD to this plant. With CaviCann's water extraction process we offer a Total Cannabinoid profile that has a vast array of other functional cannabinoids that offer even more benefits to our endocannabinoid system (ECS). I'm excited for all the innovative products that we can create to drive excitement in the industry."

With the addition of Adair, CaviCann announces their new line of hemp-derived drink mixes that are taking the industry by storm. These great-tasting drink mixes are offered in a variety of formulations with some of the most popular ones being the 4C Party Punch, 4C Chill and the 4C. CaviCann has a proprietary blend of their 4C Total Cannabinoid profile that is higher in CBDa, CBGa, CBD, and CBG.

Adair continues, "This full spectrum profile will help keep you calm and focused. Blending the 4C with the Hemp Derived Delta 9 creates what CaviCann has coined as Party Punch. It offers just the right amount of effect from Delta 9 with a great whole body feeling, but also gives you focus and clarity from the 4C, giving you the perfect combination to party the night away. Their 4C Chill gives you the same impact as the Party Punch, but with a slightly more chilled feeling. This is due in part to the addition of Delta 8 to the mixture."

The best part about these new drink mixes is that they're federally legal in the United States per the Farm Bill of 2018. The Farm Bill requires everything derived from hemp to be .3% or below in THC. These drink mixes are well below that with most of them being below .2%. "We wanted to make sure that these drink mixes could be shared throughout the world, with most other countries requiring .2% THC or below," said Adair.

CaviCann can help customers create custom blends of these products as well. For more information regarding these drink mixes and other products from CaviCann, please visit https://www.cavicann.com.

