AIR FORCE AID SOCIETY AWARDS $2.6 MILLION IN EDUCATION GRANTS AND SCHOLARSHIPS

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Force Aid Society (AFAS) awards $2.6 million to 1,723 scholars for the 2022-2023 academic year. Grants and scholarships range from $500 to $5,000.

“We realize there is a student loan debt crisis in our country,” said AFAS CEO, retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright. “We remain committed to helping to ease the financial burden for so many of our military families through our education program. Without the grants and scholarships we offer Air and Space Force dependents, many would graduate with debt that could take years to repay.”

Grants awarded each year are based on financial need and take into consideration the family’s income and the student’s educational costs, while merit scholarships are given only to a select group. To be considered for a merit scholarship, freshman students must first complete the General Henry H. Arnold Education Grant application. Because the scholarships are merit-based, only freshman applicants with a 4.0 GPA are invited to apply.

Since launching the education program, AFAS has awarded over $186 million in General Henry H. Arnold Education Grants and $1.3 million in merit scholarships.

Applications for the General Henry H. Arnold Education Grant open each year in January. To learn more about eligibility requirements or application details, visit www.afas.org.

About Air Force Aid Society

The Air Force Aid Society is a 4-star Charity Navigator-rated nonprofit organization. Founded in 1942, the Air Force Aid Society’s mission is to help relieve financial distress of Air Force and Space Force members and their families and assist them in achieving their educational goals and improving their quality of life by providing proactive programs. In 2021 alone, the Air Force Aid Society provided over $13.5 million in assistance to more than 19,000 Airmen, Guardians, and their families, through emergency assistance, education and community programs. Headquartered in Arlington, Va., the Air Force Aid Society administers assistance through Airman and Family Readiness Centers around the world and maintains cross-servicing agreements with the Army Emergency Relief, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief, the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance and the American Red Cross to offer emergency assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. To learn more about the Air Force Aid Society, please visit www.afas.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

