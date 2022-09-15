The Oncology Institute to Participate at the Nephron 2nd Annual Physician Enablement Symposium

CERRITOS, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Brad Hively, will participate on the “Next Frontier - Value Based Care for Sub-Capitation/Specialties” panel at the Nephron 2nd Annual Physician Enablement Symposium on Thursday, September 22 at 9:00am EST.



Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.7 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 90+ employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 50 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

