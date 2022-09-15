Veronica Todaro Joins VOZ Advisors as President and CEO

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VOZ Advisors is pleased to announce that Veronica Todaro has joined the firm as President and CEO. Ms. Todaro succeeds Ms. Ellen Coleman who will serve as President Emeritus, Senior Advisor.



Veronica “Ronnie” Todaro was previously Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Parkinson’s Foundation where she led the development and execution of strategy and operations, ensuring the alignment of the organization’s objectives with the needs and priorities of people living with Parkinson’s disease. Prior to her role as EVP, COO, Ms. Todaro held the role of Vice President of National Programs at the foundation, where for more than a decade she pioneered and drove a portfolio of patient engagement initiatives that continue to serve as models today.

“We are delighted to welcome Ronnie to VOZ. Her dynamic personality and extensive track record in patient advocacy and engagement make her the perfect fit for leading our organization through its next stage of growth,” commented Cláudia Hirawat, Executive Chair of VOZ Advisors, adding, “I also want to extend my gratitude to Ellen Coleman for her stellar performance as President and CEO these last four years. We are honored that in her new capacity, Ellen will continue to further the work of VOZ as President Emeritus and Senior Advisor.”

Ms. Todaro is a recognized leader in the fields of patient engagement and advocacy. She has been an invited speaker at national and international conferences, including those hosted by the National Institutes of Health, US Food and Drug Administration, Society for Clinical Trials, and the World Parkinson Congress. As a founding member of Patient Focused Medicines Development (PFMD), she has served on its Board and Executive Committee, as well as Chair of the Patient Leadership Council and on the Executive Committee for the Clinical Trials Transformation Initiative (CTTI). She has also been a member of the Patient Engagement Advisory Panel for the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI), the Advisory Committee of North America, and the Program Committee for the Global Annual Meeting of the Drug Information Association.

“VOZ Advisors leads the field in the authentic engagement of patients and care partners in medicines development,” said Ms. Todaro. “I am honored to lead the firm and work alongside the creative and experienced VOZ team, particularly at a time when there are tremendous opportunities to build innovative partnerships that advance therapies that matter most to patients and to do so with an intentional focus on health equity.”

Ms. Todaro was selected in a comprehensive process with the support of CNR Search.

About VOZ Advisors, Inc.

VOZ Advisors is a leading consultant to global pharmaceutical and biotech companies, creating solutions through innovative and effective partnerships with patients, care partners, patient organizations, and professional groups. VOZ applies its focus in patient advocacy and engagement, the power of its networks, decades of experience, ingenuity, and expertise to help clients build strategic and productive external stakeholder relations that align with business goals. To learn more, please visit www.vozadvisors.com.