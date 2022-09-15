Pasithea Therapeutics Further Strengthens its Scientific Advisory Board with the Appointment of Dr. Merit Cudkowicz

-- Dr. Cudkowicz is a pioneer in the study and treatment of people with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and other neurological diseases --



MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, research and development of new and effective treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the appointment of Dr. Merit Cudkowicz to its Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”).

Dr. Cudkowicz is the Chief of Neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital, Director of the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS, and the Julieanne Dorn Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School. A member of the National Academy of Medicine, Dr. Cudkowicz has been a pioneer in promoting and devising more efficient methods for the development of new therapies for people with neurological disorders such as ALS and is one of the founders and co-directors of the Northeast ALS (NEALS) Consortium, a group of over 130 clinical sites in the United States and Canada dedicated to performing collaborative academic-led clinical trials in ALS. Dr. Cudkowicz is also the Study Chair and Principal Investigator of the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial, a perpetual multi-center, multi-regimen clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of investigational products for the treatment of ALS.

“Dr. Cudkowicz’s achievements in the research and treatment of ALS are extraordinary and second to none, and her collaborative, cross-field methodology has revolutionized ALS clinical trials. Her knowledge, experience, and forward-thinking approach will be a huge asset to Pasithea as we advance our mission of bringing our alpha-5/beta-1 monoclonal antibody to clinical trials in ALS,” said Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, CEO of Pasithea Therapeutics.

“I am honored that my role with the SAB will allow me to work closely with Dr. Steinman and the team at Pasithea on their new program for ALS. Their approach is novel, with preclinical and human post-mortem data supporting a role for alpha-5/beta-1 integrin in the pathophysiology of ALS. The preclinical efficacy data of Pasithea´s monoclonal antibody targeting alpha-5/beta-1 integrin is very encouraging and we will work together to bring this drug to clinical trial for people living with ALS,” stated Dr. Cudkowicz.

Dr. Cudkowicz received the American Academy of Neurology 2009 Sheila Essay ALS award, the 2017 Forbes Norris Award from the International MND Alliance, the 2017 Pinnacle Award from the Boston Chamber of Commerce, and the 2019 Ray Adams American Neurological Association Award. She received a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an M.D. from Harvard Medical School, and a MSc. in Clinical Epidemiology from Harvard School of Public Health.

