ConfettiCon Events LLC Launches Global Creative Halloween Party Conference in the Metaverse

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConfettiCon Events, LLC is a rapidly growing, innovative startup company, planning immersive creative conferences that take place in hand-designed, fantasy-themed environments in the online global metaverse. ConfettiCon Events LLC has launched its first event: BeWitching Bash, A Virtual Creative Conference for the Halloween Obsessed, an online event to be held on Oct. 2, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT. Attendees purchase a ticket at confetticonevents.com and log in the day of the event for a 12-hour day of all-new creative content and global networking with other creatives from around the world. Content is retained for one month.

According to CEO Christie Troxell, "Our event is the first of its kind in the metaverse, with a goal of connecting and creating a global community of creatives with common interests. We themed this event on Halloween, and offer new tutorials in craft, party, baking, special FX makeup, master pumpkin carving and variety acts. The only place people can view this content is in our event; it will not be released publicly. We also offer two sponsor halls, with globally recognized brands being present to meet and interact with our attendees during the live event. Attendees may also shop at the event."

When asked what spurred the idea for ConfettiCon Events, President Esther Holden offered, "We created our company as an answer to the ever-changing landscape of events in a post-COVID world. ConfettiCon Events was also created intentionally to open the world of creative conference to the invisible communities of disabled, immunocompromised and housebound individuals, who often miss such events due to difficulty traveling and navigating crowded spaces, as well as cost considerations. For our events, the only cost is the ticket, and we try to keep it affordable for all. There is no travel cost, no passport required, no hotel, and no leaving the comfort of home. Attendees can watch from almost anywhere in the world using their computer, smart phone or mobile device."

About ConfettiCon Events, LLC

ConfettiCon Events, LLC is a privately held California Limited Liability Corporation providing inclusive, immersive creative events in fantasy-themed environments in the virtual online space known as the metaverse. Services for planning such events are also offered to individuals, brands and corporations who would like to offer creative conference-style metaverse events in custom environments with global connectivity enjoyed from the comfort of home. Email confetticonevents@gmail.com.

