BlueLinx to Participate in D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, announced today that Dwight Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kelly Janzen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate at the 21st Annual D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference in Nashville on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 2:00 PM CT.



A live webcast of the presentation and accompanying materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the BlueLinx website at https://investors.bluelinxco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, and a replay of the webcast will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

Below is the link to participate in the live webcast:

https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco62/bxc/1741975

ABOUT BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, and industrial products. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing over 45 states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to approximately 15,000 customers including national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

CONTACTS

Ryan Taylor, VP, Investor Relations & Treasury

investor@bluelinxco.com

Seth Freeman, VP Marketing & Communications

Seth.Freeman@bluelinxco.com