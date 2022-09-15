Multi-omics service provider Sequanta completes extended concordance validation of Olink® Target 48/96 and Olink® Explore

UPPSALA, Sweden, September 15, 2022 , Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced that Sequanta Technologies, a leading multi-omics service provider based in China, successfully completed extended concordance testing on Olink’s platforms (Olink® Target 48/96 and Olink® Explore), fulfilling specific requirements that supplement the Olink quality acceptance criteria. This latest validation was initiated by and implemented in cooperation with a leading global pharmaceutical company.



In meeting this standard of excellence, Sequanta is the first service provider in China to pass extended concordance testing, fulfilling the rigorous quality requirements expected by multi-national pharmaceutical companies. This helps ensure that both global and local pharmaceutical customers have access to high quality Olink proteomic data that supports their drug development processes. Due to regulations that may restrict sending human blood samples abroad, world-class local service providers are necessary to perform analysis of human samples in country.

“This extended concordance validation enables global and local pharmaceutical companies to broaden their activities in China and support their local clinical studies by proteomics measurements. This validation ensures that such capabilities are put in place domestically in China.” said Andrea Ballagi, MD, PhD, Vice President Sales and Marketing Asia Pacific Region, Olink Proteomics. “We are proud to have Sequanta as our first partner lab in China, and to translate our philosophy of serving the global protein biomarker research market into action. Generation of high-quality data and delivering scientific innovation with a clear understanding of customer needs are key pillars of success.”

Since 2021, Sequanta and Olink's partnership has provided Sequanta access to Olink® Proximity Extension Assay (PEA) technology. This collaboration has enabled end-to-end multi-omic clinical studies, which could also facilitate the development of precision medicine in China. As one of Olink’s preferred third-party service providers in China, Sequanta is serving pharmaceutical and academic customers in this geography, utilizing Olink’s innovative and disruptive technology, particularly in high-throughput multi-omics research based on genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics.

“This is a new milestone achieved by Olink and Sequanta after the two companies announced a strategic partnership to serve pharma and academia in China. Big congratulations to both teams who have spent significant efforts in completing the concordance validation”, said Lele Sun, PhD, Founder and CEO at Sequanta. "This evaluation not only ensures that Sequanta offers Olink® Target 48/96 and Olink® Explore panels that are as stable and accurate as other Olink labs worldwide, but also shows our persistence in pursuing high quality data and excellent operational management, which differentiates us from other providers in the market.”

About

Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major pharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

About Sequanta

Sequanta Technologies is a leading multi-omics research and clinical service provider in China, focusing on genomics, proteomics and related services to support pharmaceutical clients in biomarker discovery and clinical trials. Sequanta provides diversified genomics and proteomics assays validated by research standard and CAP standard, which include genotyping and gene expression qPCR assays, NGS assays and protein biomarker detection assays. The featured assays include Foundation One CDx, Illumina TSO500 assay for tissue and ctDNA, 10x Genomics single cell solution, Olink Target 96 QPCR, Olink Explore 384/1536/3072 panel on NovaSeq, meta-genome NGS, mRNA sequencing, smRNA sequencing, whole genome sequencing, exome sequencing, etc. Customized panels are also available based on specific project needs.

