Europe Dairy Ingredient Market Report 2022: Growing Demand from the Dairy Industry Fueling Sector - Exactitudeconsultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Dairy Ingredient market.

The Dairy Ingredient Market Growth to reach a value of US$ 109.26 Billion by 2029 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2027.

Milk is the source of dairy ingredients, which meet dietary, organoleptic, and other functional requirements. Dairy ingredients are highly prized in the food industry for their versatility and are regarded as fundamental components in the creation of meals. The dairy ingredients market is expanding as a result of increased food demand brought on by emerging countries' expanding economies and expanding populations. Another important element driving the use of dairy components is the growth in nutritionally conscious customers, rising demand for clean label goods, and improvements in supply chain management.

The dairy ingredient market is expanding as a result of rising demand for functional ingredients and worldwide trends toward healthier diets. The trend toward natural and organic products is also advantageous for the industry. Whey protein in particular is being used increasingly frequently as customers learn more about its advantages.

Brand shares for dairy ingredients are changing, with smaller companies overtaking the Dairy Ingredient Market leaders. The dairy business can finally celebrate a new product introduction. A new milk product is now available in stores after years of research and testing. It is said that this milk offers health advantages that other milks do not.

Recent Developments

In 2021, Eurial Ingredients & Nutrition launched EuriNutri WPC, a whey protein concentrate ingredient having 80% of protein content. This ingredient is prepared from sweet whey, which is manufactured at the company’s plant in France.

In 2020, Arla Foods launched an organic ingredient for the first time, i.e., MicelPure, a micellar casein isolate. This ingredient contains a minimum of 87% native milk protein and has low fat and lactose content.

In 2020, Lactalis Ingredients launched a new skimmed milk powder with high heat and heat-stable qualities. This product is prepared in one of the company’s plants situated in Germany, and the product is highly suitable for preparing condensed milk.

Dairy Ingredient Market Key players

It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Arla Food amba, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Saputo, Inc., Groupe Sodiaal, Hoogewegt Group B.V., and Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. and Others.

Dairy Ingredient Market Segmentation

Dairy Ingredient Market by Source, 2022-2029

Milk Based

Whey Based

Dairy Ingredient Market by Product, 2022-2029

Milk Powder

Casein & Caseinate

Whey Ingredients

Lactose

Proteins

Others (Yogurt and Cream)

Dairy Ingredient Market by End User, 2022-2029

Paediatrics

Sports Nutrition

Medical Nutrition

Health Foods

Bakery

Dairy

Asia-Pacific: The largest and fastest-growing Dairy Ingredient Market

According to estimates, the Asia-Pacific region will hold the largest share of the global dairy ingredients market in 2020, followed by Europe and North America. This is due to the region's rapid economic development, rising urbanisation and disposable income, increased milk production, expanding supply chain facilities, and the government's steadfast support of the Dairy Ingredient Market. The expansion of the dairy components industry in the region is further aided by the rising number of important dairy producers in the area.

Key Market Trends

The rising popularity of dairy protein as a result of people's growing knowledge of the need of leading healthy lives is anticipated to have a beneficial effect on the demand for Dairy Ingredient Market such whey protein, casein, and milk protein. Protein is plentiful in dairy products. For instance, whey has a lot of amino acids that are highly absorbable. Dairy proteins like milk and whey may have anti-aging properties, according to research. Dairy proteins are proven to enhance immunity, lower stress levels, and keep people in shape in addition to keeping them active and healthy. Protein from dairy sources is crucial for a child's development. Medical nutrition products also use it.

Rising Health Consciousness to Propel the Demand for Dairy Ingredient Market –

Consumption of dairy components is being driven by consumers' healthy eating habits, which is opening up new business opportunities for producers of dairy ingredients. Dairy products are a good source of protein since milk contains casein and caseinates.

Pharmaceutical medicines use lactose derivatives as prebiotics to support gut health. The quality of a holistic diet is frequently connected to milk and dairy intake. Children who consume enough milk also get enough calcium, potassium, zinc, magnesium, iron, riboflavin, vitamin A, folate, and vitamin D, among other micronutrients.

Because of the high protein content, consumers are being encouraged to use more dairy components. Due to the influence of social media, functional foods and beverages have greatly increased in appeal among the health-conscious public.

Drivers – Dairy Ingredients Market

Growing demand for nutritionally enhanced foods

For individuals who reside in the industrialised world in developing nations, the desire for diets high in nutritious content is given. For these groups, achieving and maintaining a working life requires a diet that is balanced in suitable quantities of vitamins and minerals. Dairy meals and supplements may now be nutritionally improved to increase the amount and bioavailability of vital nutrients thanks to recent advancements in manufacturing and processing techniques. This is anticipated to fuel market expansion in the prediction period of 2022-2029

Growing government regulation for approval of dairy products

The United States' regulatory backing for milk and whey protein supplements in food and beverages New players have been inspired to enter the market as a result of FDA and later comparable relaxations and approvals by the governments of the UK and Germany. Long-term, this leads to more competitiveness and high-quality products. During the forecast period of 2020–2025, this is anticipated to fuel the need for dairy ingredients and thus aid in Dairy Ingredient Market expansion.

