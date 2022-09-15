Plate Heat Exchangers Market to reach US$ 4.7 Bn in 2027

Raipur, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Plate Heat Exchangers Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

This report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

The report also analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Plate heat exchangers market is driven by a host of factors.

One of them is the organic growth of various end-use industries such as petrochemical & chemical, power generation, oil & gas, and HVAC & refrigeration.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 4 ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Type – Gasket plate heat exchangers, All-welded plate heat exchangers, and Brazed plate heat exchangers.

Gasket plate heat exchangers, All-welded plate heat exchangers, and Brazed plate heat exchangers. By End-Use Industry Type – Oil & Gas, Petrochemical & Chemical, Food & Beverages, Power Generation, HVAC & Refrigeration, Water & Wastewater, Pharmaceuticals, Marine & Shipbuilding, and Others.

Oil & Gas, Petrochemical & Chemical, Food & Beverages, Power Generation, HVAC & Refrigeration, Water & Wastewater, Pharmaceuticals, Marine & Shipbuilding, and Others. Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Market Insights

Plate Heat Exchangers Market by type -

Based on the type, Gasket plate heat exchanger is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the benefits offered by gasket plate heat exchangers, which include precise heat transfer, overall low cost, less fouling, low energy consumption, and easy capacity expansion. They also provide less stress, wear, and corrosion.

Plate Heat Exchangers Market by End-use Industry -

Based on the end-use industry type, Petrochemical & chemical is projected to remain the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Plate heat exchangers are in high demand in the petrochemical & chemical industry due to their high heat transfer coefficient, adaptability, compact structure, access to harsh liquids, and greater efficiency in heat recovery.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing plate heat exchangers market during the forecast period. China is likely to remain the demand generator for the regional market.

Growing renewable energy sources, increasing expansion of nuclear power plants, expected increase in oil & gas production, and the presence of leading manufacturers of various petroleum products, and their exploration in China are likely to drive the country’s market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Plate Heat Exchangers Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Alfa Laval AB

Johnson Controls International PLC

Kelvion Holdings GmbH

Danfoss (Sondex A/S)

SPX Flow, Inc.

Thermax Ltd.





What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Plate heat exchangers Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.





