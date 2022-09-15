China Passenger Car Driving and Parking Integrated Solution Market Analysis 2022: Full-stack Self-development + Data-driven Mode Accelerates the Adoption of Driving and Parking Integrated Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Passenger Car Driving and Parking Integrated Solution Industry Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Driving and parking integrated solutions stand out in high-level intelligent driving, and the mass adoption is around the corner.



According to the publisher, in the first four months of 2022, China's passenger car L2+ installations hit 1,772,700 units, a year-on-year upsurge of 48.6%; the installation rate jumped from 27.6% in January 2022 to 35.4% in April 2022, up 7.8 percentage points.



Against a background of the widespread use of L2+ intelligent driving technologies, increasing consumers demand for higher-level intelligent driving functions. There is an urgent need to implement high-level autonomous driving functions with low cost and high performance. Driving and parking integrated solutions thus come into being.



Driving and parking integration refers to a solution that combines the functions of the two SoCs of driving and parking into one SoC to enable high-speed driving assistance and low-speed parking assistance at the same time. This solution features low hardware cost, flexible software configurations, and efficient function iterative development.



Compared with the previous development model of separate driving and parking functions, the driving and parking integrated solution enables sensor hardware reusability, lower development cost, and availability of high-level intelligent driving functions (automatic lane change, on/off-ramp, home-AVP, valet parking, etc.) to low- and mid-end vehicle models.

The driving and parking integrated domain will fuse with the cockpit domain.

As automotive E/E architecture evolves from the distributed to the centralized, large computing power chips are mounted on vehicles and some domain controller functions have been integrated, for example, the integration of vehicle control unit (VCU), body control module (BCM), and some gateway functions, and even the fusion of driving, cockpit and body domains.



Desay SV's IPU03 integrates gateway and VCU. The company plans to integrate autonomous driving and cockpit domains into its next-generation driving and parking integrated domain controller IPU04-PRO.



Freetech ADC20, a driving and parking integrated domain controller product, integrates driving domain controller, parking domain controller and DMS controller. ADC20 supports an 8MP front-view camera and freespace algorithms used to detect passable areas. Coupled with HD maps, high precision positioning and rear-view camera, it at most enables highway NOA and AVP functions. It has been designated by a first-tier OEM in China and is expected to be produced in quantities this year. OTA updates will be available subsequently.



In the future, the evolution of automotive EEA and SOA will be accompanied by the development from centralized domain controller and cross-domain controller to vehicle central computer and intelligent zone controller, eventually realizing vehicle-cloud computing. The central domain controller therefore will pack a computing platform with higher integration level and greater computing power to support more complex sensor data fusion algorithms for higher levels of autonomous driving.



The full-stack self-development + data-driven mode accelerates the implementation of driving and parking integrated solutions.



In the phase of mass production, for the software and hardware in an autonomous driving system are highly coupled, the full-stack self-development allows better analysis of technical problems in the R&D process and meets the customization needs of automakers. In addition, collecting an enormous amount of operational data of real scenarios facilitates iteration of autonomous driving data and technology and thus builds a closed value loop. As a result, driving and parking integrated solution providers race to apply the full-stack self-development + data-driven approach to accelerate the implementation of their solutions.



For example, iMotion's IDC, a self-developed driving and parking integrated domain controller, can provide L2+ intelligent driving experience. As concerns hardware design, it complies with ISO 26262 ASIL-B(D) functional safety requirements and allows continuous iteration and upgrade of scalable platforms with great computing power. As for software architecture, it offers SOA-oriented software architecture, presets basic software, standard middleware and various development tools, and deploys layered software architecture for efficient decoupling of software and hardware.



A set of data closed-loop system released by iMotion can collect a mass of data and haul them back to the cloud platform, improve function algorithms, realize constant product iteration, and ensure the safety of NOA.



iMotion's self-developed data closed-loop and cloud platform network adopt the native cloud architecture design approach which is scalable and enables interconnection with the national central cloud platform, so that the data of vehicles equipped with iMotion's solutions can be traced and monitored.



The solution is scheduled to be delivered in the third quarter of 2022, and has been designated by Chery and Eezi Tech among others for their production vehicle models.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Driving and Parking Integrated Solution

1.1 Definition and Impacts

1.2 Reasons for Developing Driving and Parking Integrated Solutions

1.3 Features of Driving and Parking Integrated Solutions

1.4 Application Scenarios of Driving and Parking Integrated Solutions

1.4.1 Classification of Application Scenarios

1.4.2 Application Scenarios - End-to-End All-Scenario Intelligent Driving

1.5 Development Trends of Driving and Parking Integrated Solutions



2. Driving and Parking Integrated Domain Controller Suppliers

2.1 Summary

2.2 Neusoft Reach

2.3 Desay SV

2.4 Freetech

2.5 EnjoyMove Technology

2.6 iMotion

2.7 Technomous

2.8 Motovis



3. Driving and Parking Integrated Chip Vendors

3.1 Summary

3.2 Black Sesame Technologies

3.3 Horizon Robotics

3.4 TI

3.5 NXP

3.6 NVIDIA



4. Driving and Parking Integrated Intelligent Driving Solution Suppliers

4.1 Summary

4.2 MAXIEYE

4.3 Haomo.AI

4.4 YIHANG.AI

4.5 Hong Jing Drive

4.6 Nullmax

4.7 Baidu

4.8 ZongMu Technology

4.9 HoloMatic

4.10 AutoBrain

4.11 Untouch Technologies



5. Driving and Parking Integrated Solutions of Main OEMs

5.1 Summary

5.2 Overview of Great Wall TANK 500

5.3 Overview of Xpeng P5

5.4 Overview of Li L9

5.5 Overview of New Baojun E300 Plus

5.6 Overview of SAIC Roewe RX5 MAX

5.7 Overview of IM L7

5.8 Overview of JAC SOL QX NOP Edition and Examples of Driving and Parking Integrated Functions

