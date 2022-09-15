Fast Simon Launches First No-Code Search & Discovery Solution For Shopify Hydrogen

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon , the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization, today announced the availability of its Search and Discovery for Hydrogen , Shopify’s next-gen headless commerce stack. Fast Simon is the first and only Search & Discovery solution to implement Streaming Server Side Rendering, which manifests itself in lightning speed for superior shopper experience and SEO. It is also the first and only solution to offer a No-Code Editor to obviate the need for costly programming.



As a preferred solution for Hydrogen and a member of the Shopify Plus Certified App Program, Fast Simon’s search and discovery solutions fuel eCommerce development without impacting site performance.

Headless commerce is gaining ground as a way for merchants to have more creative control on the development side and offer more personalized customer experiences. Hydrogen provides a toolset for developers to supercharge their productivity when building headless storefronts and to get the most out of next-generation edge computing—enabling merchants to deploy at scale, globally, with the click of a button. Fast Simon offers the first search and discovery app to fully utilize the server-side power of Hydrogen, manifesting itself in unprecedented speed optimal for shoppers and merchants.

“Fast Simon brought the power of its no-code shopping optimization platform to headless storefronts built with Hydrogen with a turnkey integration,” said Ben Sehl, Hydrogen’s product lead. “Fast Simon doubles down on Hydrogen’s priority of supercharging developer productivity and conversion rate, enabling merchants to focus on creating unique and delightful customer experiences.”

“Thousands of growing brands on Shopify use Fast Simon to boost conversion,” said Zohar Gilad, co-founder and CEO of Fast Simon. “Our No-Code Editor aligns well with a headless architecture, which helps companies take advantage of the most innovative and flexible enterprise technologies to optimize shopping experiences. Now customers who work with Hydrogen can also scale the high-end functionality and performance of search, collections, and merchandising.”

For more information about Fast Simon as a preferred Shopify Plus Certified Shopify App and a preferred Shopify Plus and Hydrogen Technology Partner, please visit https://www.fastsimon.com/shopify-plus/ .

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon delivers optimized eCommerce experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value (AoV). Its revolutionary platform uniquely integrates shopper, behavioral and store signals for strategic merchandising, search and personalization. Fast Simon powers shopping optimization for thousands of fast-growing and sophisticated brands , including Steve Madden, Princess Polly and Motherhood. The company integrates seamlessly with all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Microsoft Dynamics and WooCommerce.



