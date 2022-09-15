Rising Inclination Towards Medical Device Leads to Higher Demand for Portable Analytical Instruments; Global Sales Are Expected to Reach US$ 12.65 Billion by 2032

Pune, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market includes a global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts for the period 2023-2032. The global market was valued at USD 12.65 Billion in 2022 and registering a CAGR of 4.23% from 2023 to 2032. The base year considered for the study is 2022, and the forecast has been provided for the period, 2023 to 2032.



Major companies operating in the Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market, which include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), B&W Tek (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan). Other key players in this market are Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Spectris plc (U.K.), Jasco Inc. (U.S.), and HORIBA Ltd. (Japan).

Portable analytical tools are lightweight, handheld devices with minimal infrastructure that provide immediate results in any setting and regardless of the weather.

Growing food and environmental concerns, benefits of portable analytical equipment such low cost and ease of use, and rising healthcare costs are the main market drivers. The market for portable analytical instruments is split by product, technology, end user, and region in this report.

The majority of portable analytical instruments are handheld and light in weight. They provide immediate results in any setting and in any weather. Comparatively speaking, benchtop analyzers are larger than portable analytical devices. Within a single small gadget, these tools may conduct several tests. The chemical, oil and gas, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries all use samples that may be broken down into their component parts using portable analytical tools.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Portable Analytical Instruments Market:

A unique global public health emergency, COVID-19, has had an influence on practically every industry, and its long-term impacts are expected to have an impact on industry growth throughout the course of the forecast period. Our ongoing study strengthens our research framework to ensure that the underlying COVID-19 problems and potential future directions are included.

The paper provides information on COVID-19 while taking into account changes in consumer demand and behaviour, buying habits, supply chain rerouting, market forces in play today, and significant government initiatives. Taking into account the market impact of COVID-19, the updated study offers insights, analysis, projections, and forecasts.

Portable Analytical Instruments Market, By Product:

The TOC analyzers, dissolved carbon dioxide and oxygen metres, titrators, refractometers, pH metres, spectrometers, gas analyzers, conductivity and resistivity metres, colorimeters, thermal analyzers, and others are the different product categories in the market (thermometers and balances). The sector for PH metres is projected to have the largest market share of these.

Portable Analytical Instruments Market, By Technology:

The market is divided into spectroscopic analysis, elemental analysis, and other categories based on technology (thermal analysis and electrochemical analysis). Other types of spectroscopic examination include laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS), near-infrared spectroscopy (NIR), Raman spectroscopy, Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) (ion mobility spectroscopy and spectral imaging). Since spectroscopic analysis is frequently used for a variety of applications that call for high precision and accuracy, such as food and beverage testing, drug testing, environmental testing, academic and research, it is predicted that this segment will hold the largest share of the global portable analytical instruments market in 2015.

Portable Analytical Instruments Market, By End Users:

The food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, the environmental testing sector, academic and governmental institutions, and other market segments are included in the report's end-user segmentation. The food and beverage industry is the biggest market end user because of the increasingly strict requirements regarding food safety.

Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market, Based On Regional Analysis:

The geographical regions covered by this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Canada and the United States make up the second division of North America. Because there are numerous prominent and important players in this region, North America is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global market for portable analytical instruments in 2015. The demand for portable analytical instruments is anticipated to increase in Asia-Pacific as a result of growing concerns about the safety of food, the environment, and pharmaceuticals. This will force the major companies to increase their geographic presence in the region. Therefore, the leading players in this area are promoting the growth of this market through their expansion strategies.

Recent Developments In The Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market:

In February 2021 - A brand-new and ground-breaking LabSpec 6 application called STaiNTM was introduced by HORIBA Scientific, a world authority in Raman spectroscopy. The STaiNTM App was created with the assistance of GreenTropism SAS. STaiNTM is a sophisticated tool for processing and analysing Raman 2D images completely automatically.

In October 2020 - At the 27th International Trade Fair for Laboratory Technology, Analysis, and Biotechnology at Virtual Analytica 2020, Rigaku Corporation will display its most recent X-ray analytical instrumentation, including benchtop X-ray diffraction (XRD) and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) systems, handheld analyzers, X-ray optics, and detectors.

In January 2020 - The Portable XRF MARPOL CTX 500S Analyzer for Easy Testing of IMO 2020 Low Sulfur Fuel Oil Requirements is a new product from Bruker Corporation. The new MARPOL package includes a quality control (QC) kit with sample cups, XRF safety foil, and QC standards. It is based on the portable X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzer, CTXTM 500S.

In 2019 - Renishaw introduced a portable Raman spectroscopy system. The Renishaw Virsa Raman Analyzer is a flexible, fiber-optic-coupled Raman spectroscopy device for reliable, in-depth remote analysis. It permits the development of Raman spectroscopy applications beyond the limitations of a laboratory Raman microscope to a wide range of substances and settings.

Some Key Points Of The Portable Analytical Instruments Market Report Are:

An in-depth Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market.

