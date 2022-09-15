Chromatography Food Testing Market to Obtain Overwhelming CAGR of 6.3% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Corporate Strategies and Key Player Forecast

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “ Global Chromatography Food Testing Market ”which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and success in the market. The Chromatography Food Testing market report consists of explicit and up-to-date information about the consumer’s demands, their inclinations, and their variable liking of a particular product. The information and data cited in this Chromatography Food Testing report is collected from trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. With this market report it becomes easier to establish and optimize each stage in the lifecycle of an industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. This Chromatography Food Testing market report takes into account the comprehension of your business goals and requirements to bridge the gap by delivering you with the most proper and suitable solutions.

The rising number of foodborne illnesses, technological advancements in the testing industry, rigidity in food regulation and standards, and increasing investment in food safety testing services are some factors driving the market. However, the high cost of chromatography equipment and the presence of alternative food testing technologies may hinder the market's growth. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global chromatography food testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Market Insights:-

Chromatography food testing can be used at various stages of the food chain, from determining the quality of food to detecting additives, pesticides, pathogens, and other harmful contaminants which can affect human health. A rise in pandemics such as COVID-19 across the regions has boosted the growth of food testing, including chromatography food testing.

Foodborne illness is caused by consuming spoiled or contaminated food with additives, pesticides, pathogenic bacteria, viruses, parasites, and others, leading to infection. Foodborne illnesses can be spread through various factors such as improper food handling, lack of awareness, and many more. These disease-causing factors must be tested before the consumption of the food. Chromatography can be used at various stages of the food chain, from determining the quality of food to detecting additives, pesticides, and other harmful contaminants.

Opportunities

Technological advancements in the testing industry

The technological trends in chromatography food testing which is driving the market growth in recent times are Artificial intelligence (AI), digitalization, connectivity technologies, and smart automated technologies fueled by data & machine learning. In pre‑pandemic times, interest in the benefits of smart and automated technologies was high.

Some of the major players operating in the global chromatography food testing market are:-

SGS SA,

Bureau Veritas,

Eurofins Scientific,

TÜV SÜD,

ALS,

Intertek Group plc,

Symbio Laboratories,

BVAQ,

QIMA,

Pacific Lab,

Merck KGaA,

Cotecna,

Mérieux NutriSciences,

Food Safety Net Services,

AsureQuality,

ADPEN Laboratories, Inc.,

Element Materials Technology,

Spectro Analytical Labs,

NSF,

R J Hill Laboratories Limited,

ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH,

Neogen Corporation,

Waters Corporation,

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Shimadzu Corporation

Recent Development

In June 2022, PerkinElmer, Inc. launched next generation, automated gas chromatography platform solution. The key features of this solution were its automated gas chromatography (GC), headspace sampler, and GC/mass spectrometry (GC/MS) solution

Key Market Segmentation:-

Chromatography Testing Type

Liquid chromatography

Column chromatography

Paper chromatography

Thin layer chromatography

Type of Tests

Food safety testing

Food authenticity testing

Food shelf life testing

Others

Site

In-house/Internal lab

Commercial service laboratory

Application Product Phase

Testing for product in running production phase

Testing for final product

Testing for product in research & development phase

Application

Food

Beverages

Key Market Drivers:-

Rise in number of foodborne illnesses

Foodborne diseases are caused by consuming contaminated food or drink. There are more than 250 known foodborne diseases. The majority of the infections are caused by bacteria, viruses, and parasites, and some are caused by chemicals and toxins. Escherichia coli are the major bacteria species that live in human intestines.

Increasing adoption of chromatography testing techniques

Chromatography is an important biophysical technique that enables the separation, identification, and purification of the components of a mixture for qualitative and quantitative analysis. Today, chromatography allows the food industry to provide accurate information about the nutrients in particular food and much more.

An increase in the amount of food recalls and food adulterations

A food recall is an action taken in order to remove from sale, distribution, and consumption of a particular food that may pose a safety risk to consumers. A food recall may be initiated as a result of a report or complaint from a variety of sources, such as manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, government agencies, and consumers.

Global Chromatography Food Testing Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The global chromatography food testing market is analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided by country, chromatography testing type, type of tests, site, application product phase, and application, as referenced above.

In 2022, Europe is expected to dominate the global chromatography food testing market because of the larger food production and high food quality standards.

