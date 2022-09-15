QIWI to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on September 28, 2022

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIWI plc (NASDAQ and MOEX: QIWI) (“QIWI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cutting-edge payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS, today announced that the press release with second quarter 2022 financial results will be published on September 28, 2022.



Given persisting level of uncertainty and market volatility, the conference call and webcast to discuss the results will not be held. We welcome all our stakeholders to send any questions related to our business using the contact details available on our investor’s website. We remain available for individual incoming call requests.

