Global Facility Management Services Market Growth & Size by 2028 | Shares, Revenue, Future Investment, Cost Analysis | Demand, Trends, Recent Developments, Expansion Plan | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

Pune, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Facility Management Services market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Facility Management Services market during 2022-2028.

Facility Management Services market analyse sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

The global Facility Management Services market size is projected to reach US$ 52460 million by 2028, from US$ 37640 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2028.



Facility Management Services Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Soft Services

Hard Services

Applications: -

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Government Buildings

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Compass Group

C&W Services

Macro

Aramark

CB Richard Ellis (CBRE)

ISS

Sodexo

Apleona HSG

Cofely Besix

GDI Integrated Facility Services

OCS Group

KnightFM

Continuum Services

Jones Lang LaSalle

Camelot Facility Solutions

Veranova Properties

BGIS

Global Facility Management and Construction

NG&G Facility Services

Updater Services (UDS)

Key Benefits of Global Facility Management Services Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Global Facility Management Services Market

