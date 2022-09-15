With 21.0% CAGR, Global eSports Market Size Worth USD 5.48 Billion in 2029

Pune, India, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global eSports market size was valued at USD 1.22 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the valuation of USD 1.44 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 5.48 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period. Increasing live streaming events and benefitting revenue opportunities are expected to have a positive market pathway. Various factors such as important investments, increasing live streaming events of games, engagement activity, growing viewership, and league tournament infrastructure are estimated to propel market trajectory. Increasing number of advertisements of e-sports on online platforms is propelling the growth for the market. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “eSports Market Share, 2022-2029.”

COVID-19 Impact:

Preference for Online Gaming During Pandemic Led to Positive Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the market growth positively due to rise in individuals for electronic sports. Social distancing rules and regulations have propelled the trend for online gaming.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 21.0 % 2029 Value Projection USD 5.48 Billion Base Year 2018 eSports Market Size in 2021 USD 1.22 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered By Streaming Type, Revenue Streaming, Gaming Genre, and Region eSports Market Growth Drivers Awareness and Availability of eSports Courses During Pandemic to Boost Market Growth Live Segment to Lead Owing to Growing Digitalization Europe is anticipated to have the fastest growth due to the presence of majority market players in the region.





Segments

Live Segment to Lead Owing to Growing Digitalization

On the basis of streaming type, the market is segmented into live and on-demand. The live segment is expected to hold be the key segment due to growing focus on fan engagement. Rise in the usage of smartphones is likely to propel the demand for the service.

Media Rights to be Prime Part of the Segment Due to Maximum Revenue Generation

On the basis of revenue streaming, the market is segmented into media rights, advertisement, sponsorship, ticket & merchandise, game publisher fees, and others. The media rights segment is set to generate maximum revenue during the forecast period. Sponsorship and advertisement segments are also anticipated to have a significant growth due to increasing number of viewers.

First Person Shooter Games to be the Key Segment Due to Vast Number of Players

Based on gaming genre, the market is categorized into real-time strategy games, first person shooter games, fighting games, multiplayer online battle arena games, mass multiplayer online role-playing games, and others. The first person shooter games segment holds the majority share as it offers vast number of first-time shooter games.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.





Drivers and Restraints

Popularity of Video Games to Surge Product Demand

Continuous advancements in technology globally is leading to surge in the demand for the service, which is projected to drive the eSports market growth. There is a high number of individuals that rely on high-tech gadgets, smartphones, and internet, which is expected to drive market. There are many providers who have adopted recurring revenue model, which is anticipated to propel market growth. There has been a rise in consumer spending, video game tournaments, and virtual reality products.

However, health risks and addiction concerns in eSports are anticipated to hinder market development.

Regional Insights

North America to Lead the Market Owing to Increasing Number of Online Gamers

North America is anticipated to hold majority part in the eSports market share due to noteworthy number of online gamers. Significant rise in the number of players in the U.S. has propelled the growth in the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth due to rapid shift to digital platforms in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Vast opportunities for the gaming and entertainment industries to pose prospects for the region.

Europe is anticipated to have the fastest growth due to the presence of majority market players in the region.

Competitive Landscape

New Service Launch by Market Players to Set a Progressive Pathway

Key players of the market have used new product launches to gain market grip. In September 2021, DLive launched the live streaming for iPhone and Android. The new feature Go Live will offer direct access to games through smartphones, mobile dashboard, and view information, and types of stream. Such launch of new services and new features is expected to offer innovative products during the forecast period to form a strong consumer base.

Key Industry Development

July 2021: Intel collaborated with International Olympic Committee to increase the focus on hosting one of the major virtual competitions. The sports event is scheduled to be in Katowice, a city in Poland. This is set to happen a month before the Olympic Games. .

Companies Profiled in the eSports Market Report

Twitch Interactive, Inc. (U.S.)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (U.S.)

Tencent Holdings Limited (China)

Riot Games, Inc. (U.S.)

Gfinity plc (U.K.)

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (U.S.)

Loco (Stoughton Street Tech Labs Private Limited) (India)

Caffeine (U.S.)

DLive Entertainment Pte. Ltd. (U.S.)

Sony Group Corporation (Japan)





