Healthcare Fraud Analytics Global Market Report 2022: Growing Instances of Fraud Driving Sector Forward

The "Healthcare Fraud Analytics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare fraud analytics market is expected to grow from $1.94 billion in 2021 to $2.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.44%. The healthcare fraud analytics market is expected to reach $6.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 27.06 %.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare fraud analytics market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in healthcare fraud analytics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



A large number of fraudulent activities in the healthcare sector contribute to the growth of the healthcare fraud analytics market. Medical providers, patients, and third parties who intentionally deceive the healthcare system into acquiring unlawful benefits can commit fraud based on deception or misrepresentation.

These fraud and abuse involve kickbacks, billing, billing for services not provided, medical testing, and other fraudulent activities. For instance, In January 2019, Johns Hopkins HealthCare LLC projected that around 60 billion dollars are lost annually due to health care abuse and fraud. Thus, the increasing number of fraudulent activities in healthcare are contributing to the growth of the healthcare fraud market.



Adopting and developing new technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare fraud analytics market. The major companies are focusing on launching statistical data analytical and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven product and services to strengthen their market position.

These fraud detection techniques perform various statistical operations, including data mining, regression analysis, machine learning, pattern recognition, supervised learning, unsupervised learning, and others. For instance, In December 2020, Codoxo, a US-based, AI-driven solution for healthcare, launched a healthcare integrity suite that gives health agencies unique insights and solutions for identifying risks and controlling costs in clinical care, network management, and payment integrity, provider education, and special investigative units. The suite includes fraud, provider, insight, network, clinical, and payment scope in its application.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Solution Type: Descriptive Analytics; Predictive Analytics; Prescriptive Analytics

2) By Delivery Model: On-Premise; On-Demand

3) By Application: Insurance Claims Review; Postpayment Review; Prepayment Review; Pharmacy Billing Misuse; Payment Integrity; Other Applications

4) By End User: Public & Government Agencies; Private Insurance Payers; Third-Party Service Providers



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Characteristics



3. Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Healthcare Fraud Analytics



5. Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Size And Growth



6. Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Segmentation

7. Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



9. China Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



10. India Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



11. Japan Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



12. Australia Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



13. Indonesia Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



14. South Korea Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



15. Western Europe Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



16. UK Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



17. Germany Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



18. France Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



19. Eastern Europe Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



20. Russia Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



21. North America Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



22. USA Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



23. South America Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



24. Brazil Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



25. Middle East Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



26. Africa Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



27. Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



29. Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Optum, Inc.

SAS Institute, Inc.

Change Healthcare

EXL Service Holdings, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nckf9n