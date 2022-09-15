BlueFire Equipment, Corp. (BLFR), Acquires Miracle Life Farm, LLC., a 6 Year Family Owned Farm in Homestead FL with Approximately $3,400,000 in Assets and Revenue as of June 30, 2022

Homestead, FL., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueFire Equipment, Corp. (OTC: BLFR) (“BLFR” or “the Company”), a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the business of agriculture, acquires Miracle Life Farm, LLC., a family owned farm in Homestead FL.



Miracle Life Farm, LLC. currently operates on 13 acres of land growing exotic fruit including Thai Guava, Sugar Apple, and Mamay. The exotic fruits have been wholesaled under USDA throughout the nation including chain supermarkets such as Presidente and Windixie. Successfully operating for over 6 years the owners of Miracle Life are ready to expand to larger lots and distribution channels utilizing their experience and network. Through a friendly transaction, the owners merged into BLFR for 81% of its Preferred Class B shares for its control while the founders remained with 19%. Now public, Miracle Life can utilize the capital markets alongside all the USDA benefits to greatly expand its operations and acquire synergistic companies to amplify its growth ultimately leading to overall shareholder value.

As of June 30, 2022 Miracle Life held $3,133,827.95 in assets and $307,423.21 in revenue with December 31, 2021’s yearend generating over $980,000 in revenue. The Company continues to progress its expansion and restructure plans that’ll be shared soon.

About BlueFire Technology, Corp. (BLFR)

BLFR is specialized in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the business of agriculture. BLFR is primary focused on its first acquisition, Miracle Life Farm, LLC., a family owned farm in Homestead, FL focused on growing exotic fruit including and not limited to Thai Guava, Sugar Apple, Banana, and Mamey under the USDA while utilizing their benefits to sell throughout the States.

For more information visit: https://miraclelifefarm.com

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange — including words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will” and other similar expressions — are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company’s revenues, financial condition or stock price.

Company Contact:

Nickolas S. Tabraue

18280 SW 228th Street

Miami, FL. 33170

info@BLFR.info

786.375.7281