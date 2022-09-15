Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Size, Share & Business Trends [2022-2029]

Pune, India, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive adhesives and sealants market size is expected to showcase substantial growth owing to the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and the rising adoption of electric vehicles that is likely to surge the demand for innovative and superior automotive adhesives and sealants in the forthcoming years.

This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029.”

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-adhesives-and-sealants-market-102730

Automotive adhesives and sealants are extensively adopted in the automotive industry. They are used in sensors, as well as in the vehicle chassis. Owing to the growing demand for lightweight composite materials in vehicles, they are gaining popularity across the globe. Automotive manufacturers are bonding materials using adhesive and sealants which is leading to lower production costs and fast processing. Additionally, they are resistant to corrosion, fatigue, and contaminants that aid in improving the vehicle’s life cycle.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Automotive Adhesives and Sealants:

Delo Industrial Adhesives

Arkema S.A.

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel Ibérica S.A.

Dow

Permabond LLC

3M

Master Bond Inc.

Heartland Adhesives LLC

BASF SE

Avery Dennison Corporation

Jowat SE

ITW Performance Polymers

What does the Report Include?

The global market for automotive adhesives and sealants report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market that would affect its growth during the forecast period.

It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain the market stronghold between 2022 and 2029.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/automotive-adhesives-and-sealants-market-102730

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historical Data 2018-2020 Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World Segments Covered By Type, End-user, and Regional Insights Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Growth Drivers To Rising at an Accelerated Pace Owing to Increasing Demand for Fuel-efficient Vehicles To Garner Substantial Growth Backed by Rising Automotive Sector in Asia-Pacific

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



CHASM Partners Henkel Adhesive to Expand its Product Portfolio

The global automotive adhesives and sealants market is consolidated by the presence of few major companies that are striving to expand their product portfolios by adopting strategies such as collaboration, partnership, and merger and acquisition. For instance, in August 2020, CHASM Advanced Materials announced its partnership with Henkel Adhesive Technologies.

The partnership is aimed at developing innovative adhesives and sealants that can be adopted for several industrial purposes. Such initiatives by the companies are expected to contribute to the growth of the global market for automotive adhesives and sealants in the forthcoming years.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles to Promote Growth

The depleting fossil fuels and the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles are expected to propel the demand for superior automotive adhesives and sealants. Owing to the tremendous level of pollution due to the combustion of fossil fuels, automotive manufacturers are focusing on developing energy and fuel-efficient vehicles. Additionally, several government initiatives to promote clean energy is further driving the adoption of electric vehicles which will bode well for the growth of the global automotive adhesives and sealants market during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Growing Automotive Sector in Asia-Pacific to Bolster Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain dominant and hold the largest global automotive adhesives and sealants market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This dominance is attributable to the growing automotive sector in countries such as China and India.

North America is expected to showcase a significant growth owing to the presence of established manufacturers of heavy and technical automotive that are driving the demand for advanced automotive adhesives and sealants between 2019 and 2026.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-adhesives-and-sealants-market-102730

Key Industrial Development:

March 2020 – Henkel announces its collaboration with Covestro to develop adhesive solutions for highly efficient Li-ion cell assembly adopted in electric vehicles. The solution is expected to possess strong adhesive properties that would ensure fix holding of cylindrical Li-ion cells inside the plastic cell holder.

Read Related Insights:



Adhesive Tape Market Size, Share, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Adhesives and Sealants Market Size, Share, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size, Share, and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: