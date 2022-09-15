Water Treatment Chemicals Market Growth, Business Strategies and Forecast by 2029 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Water Treatment Chemicals Market Increasing demand for water worldwide will drive the global water treatment chemicals market growth in the foreseeable future. Water is the most essential compound needed to sustain human existence and its demand is set to spike in the coming years. According to the World Water Development Report 2019 published by the UNESCO, population growth and the resultant socio-economic changes have risen the demand for water globally by 1% since the 1980s.

The report predicts that this rate is set to continue well into 2050, increasing between 20% and 30% compared to current levels, mainly owing to urbanization and industrialization. Furthermore, around 2 billion people are currently living in countries that are highly water-stressed and around 4 billion go through acute water scarcity at least once. Thus, the demand for water is already high and is slated to rise even further as climate change becomes more intense. As governments struggle to make more potable water available to the rising populations, the need for water treatment chemicals will get dire in the next few decades.

List of Key Players Covered in the Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report:

GE Water & Process Technologies

The Dow Chemical Company

Carus Corporation

Ion Exchange

Nalco-Ecolab

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Ecolab Inc.

Lonza Group

Hydrite Chemical

Thermax

BWA Water Additives

Air Products & Chemicals

Kemira OYJ

Solenis LLC

BASF SE

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By Type, By End-use Industry and Regional Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered GE Water & Process Technologies, The Dow Chemical Company, Carus Corporation, Ion Exchange, Nalco-Ecolab, Kurita Water Industries Ltd, Akzo Nobel N.V, Ecolab Inc, Lonza Group





Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters & Stabilizers, Anti-foaming Agents, Biocides & Disinfectants, Others), By End-Use Industry (Municipal, Oil & gas, Mining, Power, Paper & Pulp, Food & Beverage, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Microscopic study of the different market segments;

360-degree research into the competitive dynamics in the form of company profiles and latest innovations by market players;

Meticulous analysis of the regional prospects in the market; and

Detailed evaluation of the factors driving and restraints inhibiting the growth of the market.

Growing Need for Clean Electricity Generation to Fuel the Market

One of the most noticeable water treatment chemicals market trends is the desperate need for finding clean sources for electricity generation as power generated using fossil fuels is accelerating the global warming process. For instance, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported in 2019 that electricity demand worldwide rose by 2.3% in 2018, the fastest in a decade. Majority of this demand was met by fossil fuels, leading to a rise in carbon emissions from energy production by 1.7%.

Hydro-based power generation is seen as a viable alternative to fossil fuels by many experts and leaders, which has prompted governments across the world to enhance their hydropower generation. For example, the International Hydropower Association (IHA) states that in 2017, 4,185 terawatt hours (TWh) in electricity was produced using hydropower. The most positive impact of this development was that approximately 4 billion tons of greenhouse gases and other harmful pollutants were avoided. With sustainability being the top priority of every major economy, the demand for water treatment chemicals is bound to spike.

Highlights of the Report

Extensive analysis of the insights, such as water treatment chemicals market trends, growth factors, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

SWOT analysis to facilitate the study of the internal environment of renowned companies to formulate strategies.

List of the business practices adopted by the leading companies across the world.

Qualitative and quantitative factors to aid the shareholders in understanding the present market scenario.

Asia-Pacific to Hold Lion’s Share in the Market; Other Regions to Progress Steadily

Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the water treatment chemicals market share on account of the rapidly rising population in India and China, which is driving urbanization in these countries. In South America, the Middle East and Africa, improving living standards and growth of the mining and oil & gas industries is swelling the water treatment chemicals market size in these regions. Demand for water treatment chemicals in Europe is growing owing to well-structured municipal functions and a robust food and beverages industry. In North America, high adoption rate of advanced technologies for water treatment purposes is boosting the market.

Strategic Partnerships to Characterize Market Competition

Competition in this market being increasingly defined by growing collaborations among players, says a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights™. This is enabling companies to establish and strengthen their position in the market as well as expand their global presence, she adds.

For Prepare TOC Our Analyst Deep Researched the Following Things:

Report Overview: It includes major players of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market covered in the research study, research scope, market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the Water Treatment Chemicals Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market are discussed.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and the value chain of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market.

