Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Global Market to Reach $85.64 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is expected to grow from $43.87 billion in 2021 to $49.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.43%. The non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is expected to reach $85.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.79%.



North America was the largest region in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market in 2021. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing focus on physical appearance among adults will propel the growth of the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market. Physical appearance refers to the external appearance of any individual irrespective of their gender, weight, height, or other aspects of the body.

With the rapid increase in self-consciousness among individuals, the individuals are focusing on investing in products and medical treatments to increase their external appearance. According to a survey published in 2020 by RealSelf, a US-based healthcare marketplace where customers can research aesthetic treatments and connect with doctors, 62% of Americans use anti-ageing products as part of their day-to-day skincare routine. Therefore, increasing focus on physical appearance is expected to boost demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatment during the forecast period.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market. The companies operating in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment are increasingly focusing on developing innovative products with advanced technology and greater product efficiency.

For instance, in July 2019, Hologic, Inc., a USA-based medical technology company, launched TempSure Firm handpiece, which delivers radiofrequency through massage heads to heat tissue and reduce the appearance of cellulite.



In January 2022, Galderma, a Switzerland-based company specializing in dermatological treatments and skincare products, acquired ALASTIN Skincare Inc for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition by Galderma is focused on enhancing its product portfolio in the premium segment and research & development activities in the dermatology sector. ALASTIN Skincare Inc is a USA-based provider of clinically-tested skincare products.





Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Injectable; Skin Rejuvenation

2) By End Use: Hospitals & Surgery Centers; Medical Spa; Clinics; Traditional Spa; HCP Owned Clinic



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Characteristics



3. Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment



5. Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Size And Growth



6. Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Segmentation

7. Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



9. China Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



10. India Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



11. Japan Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



12. Australia Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



13. Indonesia Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



14. South Korea Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



15. Western Europe Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



16. UK Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



17. Germany Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



18. France Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



19. Eastern Europe Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



20. Russia Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



21. North America Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



22. USA Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



23. South America Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



24. Brazil Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



25. Middle East Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



26. Africa Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



27. Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



29. Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Galderma S.A.

Allergen

Cutera Inc.

Alma Lasers

Cynosure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvrrv1