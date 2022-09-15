EMCORE to Showcase One of the Industry’s Broadest Product Portfolios at ION GNSS+, Including Recently Acquired KVH Inertial Navigation Products

ALHAMBRA, CA, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets, announced today that EMCORE’s inertial navigation team will be joined for the first time by the inertial navigation team that EMCORE recently acquired from KVH Industries, Inc. at the Institute of Navigation’s (ION) GNSS+ Conference, September 21-22 at the Hyatt Regency Denver in booth #105. ION GNSS+ is the world’s largest technical meeting and showcase of GNSS technology, products, and services.



On August 9, 2022, EMCORE acquired the KVH inertial navigation business becoming the largest independent* inertial navigation provider in the industry. GNSS+ will be the first major navigation industry event where these product lines with be presented together. Combined with EMCORE’s closed-loop Fiber Optic Gyro (FOG) and MEMS-based inertial sensors, and the advanced space and navigation products of L3Harris, which EMCORE acquired on April 29, 2022, this will be a showcase of one of the inertial navigation industry’s broadest product portfolios serving a wide range of applications across the tactical, navigational, and strategic-grade segments of the market.

“We are very excited to showcase the combined capabilities of the advanced tactical FOG, IMU, INS, and TACNAV® products acquired from KVH with EMCORE’s closed-loop FOG, transceiver, and MEMS technologies, and the high-end navigation-grade artillery and radar positioning & pointing, and battlefield survey systems acquired from L3Harris,” commented Matthew Vargas, Director of Sales for EMCORE.

“EMCORE is now uniquely positioned to serve the broadest range of grade-level performance requirements and applications across the aerospace & defense, commercial, and industrial markets,” added David Wojciechowski

EMCORE’s Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Business Development. “We look forward to meeting you at GNSS+ to discuss how our wide range of advanced navigation solutions can support your initiatives.”

Additionally at GNSS+, EMCORE will be giving a presentation by Arvind Srivastava, Ph.D. titled "Compact Navigation-Grade IMUs Based on Quartz MEMS Technology" in Session E3 at 8:35 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.

For further information on EMCORE’s complete line of navigation and inertial sensing products, and to schedule a meeting at GNSS+, call +1 866-234-4976 or e-mail navigation-sales@emcore.com.

*All sales are to unaffiliated third-party customers.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband communications, optical sensing, and specialty chips for telecom and data center. We leverage industry-leading Photonic Integrated Chip (PIC), Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate, and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its facilities in Alhambra, CA, Budd Lake, NJ, Concord, CA, and Tinley Park, IL. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facilities in Budd Lake and Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit https://www.emcore.com.

Forward-looking statements:

The information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include statements regarding EMCORE's plans, strategies, business prospects, growth opportunities, changes, and trends in our business and expansion into new markets. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about EMCORE and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the following: (a) uncertainties regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of measures intended to reduce its spread on our business and operations, which is evolving and beyond our control; (b) the rapidly evolving markets for EMCORE's products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; (c) EMCORE's historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of products and customers in any period; (d) delays and other difficulties in commercializing new products; (e) the failure of products: (i) to perform as expected without material defects, (ii) to be manufactured at acceptable volumes, yields, and cost, (iii) to be qualified and accepted by our customers, and (iv) to successfully compete with products offered by our competitors; (f) uncertainties concerning the availability and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components that we do not make internally; (g) actions by competitors; and (h) other risks and uncertainties discussed under Item 1A - Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, as updated by our subsequent periodic reports. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and EMCORE undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

